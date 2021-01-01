Retail
Raphael PESSY
Raphael PESSY
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
Groupe BPCE
- Internal Auditor - Inspection Générale Groupe BPCE
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
Fontaine Consultants
- Consultant sénior
Paris
2012 - 2014
Fontaine Consultants
- Consultant
Paris
2011 - 2012
Thales
- Assistant program manager
Courbevoie
2010 - 2011
Thales
- Etude - Traitement du signal
Courbevoie
2008 - 2008
Formations
ESAI / ESSCA / ESEO - Shanghai (Shanghai)
Shanghai
2010 - 2010
ESSCA
Angers
2008 - 2010
Management
Groupe ESEO
Angers
2004 - 2010
Ingénieur
Réseau
Agnès JOUVANCEAU
Antoine GOMBERT
Baptiste DERONGS
Centre Chinois AHALAC
Chris KATTAN
Florent JEKOT
Philippe MARTIN
Stéphanie BENOIST
Thomas SOUMEILLAN
