Menu

Raphael PESSY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe BPCE - Internal Auditor - Inspection Générale Groupe BPCE

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • Fontaine Consultants - Consultant sénior

    Paris 2012 - 2014

  • Fontaine Consultants - Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Thales - Assistant program manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011

  • Thales - Etude - Traitement du signal

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • ESAI / ESSCA / ESEO - Shanghai (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2010 - 2010

  • ESSCA

    Angers 2008 - 2010 Management

  • Groupe ESEO

    Angers 2004 - 2010 Ingénieur

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :