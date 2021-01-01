Retail
Raphael PESTIAUX
Raphael PESTIAUX
Courbevoie
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Business
Business analyst
Pro actif
Canon
- Business Process Consultant
Courbevoie
2013 - maintenant
Vigo Universal
- Account Manager
2013 - 2013
Forcea
- Account Manager
2011 - 2013
Comase Info
- Consultant / Sales
2010 - 2011
S.B.I.M.
- Consultant / Sales
2010 - 2011
Sun Microsystems
- Analyste financier
Santa Clara
2008 - 2009
Responsable pour la partie software du P&L et de la reconnaissance des revenus.
Hewlett-Packard
- Analyste Financier
Les Ulis
1999 - 2008
Ecole Industrielle Et Commerciale De La Ville De Namur (Namur)
Namur
2002 - 2003
Webmaster
Webmaster
IESN (Namur)
Namur
1995 - 1999
Benoit LEBRUN
Geoffroy G.
Marie-Christine COVAS
Marine GILLARD
Simon PARISI
Stefaan GILLARD
Sylvie WODON
