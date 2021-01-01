Menu

Raphael PESTIAUX

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business analyst
Pro actif

Entreprises

  • Canon - Business Process Consultant

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • Vigo Universal - Account Manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Forcea - Account Manager

    2011 - 2013

  • Comase Info - Consultant / Sales

    2010 - 2011

  • S.B.I.M. - Consultant / Sales

    2010 - 2011

  • Sun Microsystems - Analyste financier

    Santa Clara 2008 - 2009 Responsable pour la partie software du P&L et de la reconnaissance des revenus.

  • Hewlett-Packard - Analyste Financier

    Les Ulis 1999 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Industrielle Et Commerciale De La Ville De Namur (Namur)

    Namur 2002 - 2003 Webmaster

    Webmaster

  • IESN (Namur)

    Namur 1995 - 1999

Réseau

