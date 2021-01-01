Raphaël PETER

People tend to laugh when they hear that I was a BoyScout for 10 years nonetheless a learned a bunch of things that I'm still using today.



Couple of years later, here I am. Gained experience across the world and settling in that country that I love - Switzerland.



I can't seriously say that I work since I'm having so much fun being HR Manager for Evolusys. My day to day activity (after my coffee) is to find amazing talents for us and our projects (maybe you!!!).



BI, Knowledge Management and IT in general are my second language. When I spent too much time staking IT people, Geeks on LinkedIn, I create process, tools and help Evolusys to make our Brilliant mind feel at home and be happy.



Please do contact me if you too want to enjoy your life and your work (and making knots or fire ;)) @ rpe@evolusys.ch or +41 78 817 38 94.



