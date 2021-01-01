Raphaël PETER

-
Bernard's - San Diego, CA, USA
- Food and Beverage Manager
maintenant
Bernad's est un restaurant gastronomique français en plein coeur du plus grand parc fédéral naturel des Etats-Unis entre Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs et le Méxique.
Je gérais le personnel, le réapprovisionnement des stocks.
L'autre partie consistait pour moi d'organiser des évènements pour initier les américains au coutumes françaises.
J'ai organisé pêle-mêle la semaine du goût, un après midi coupe du monde lors de la finale France-Italie et pour finir deux soirée spéciales (Provence, Alsace).
-
The Smart Contact
- Commercial Région Rhône-Alpes
maintenant
-
Evolusys S.A.
- HR Manager
2016 - maintenant
Evolusys is a Swiss Consulting firm, created in 2006 – specialising in Business Intelligence and SharePoint 2013 / Office 365° – with a focus on Microsoft Technologies. EVOLUSYS, in all of its undertakings, strives to exceed customers’ expectations by:
- The Quality of our services – through a continuous all-encompassing improvement approach;
- Complete Transparency on delivery and decisions – based on proactive engagement management;
- A Partnership attitude in its commitments towards clients – translating into a permanent pursuit of the best solution, for all stakeholders;
Evolusys S.A. was awarded with the prestigious recognition from Microsoft: Partner of the year Cloud Productivity 2016 - Switzerland. We are also Managed Partner, that means that Microsoft prefers Evolusys for Cloud & BI projects.
My success stems from finding the perfect match between candidates and the needs of our Business Lines, which results from a unique combination of:
- 7 years experience within the IT sector (IT consulting company, Hardware Manufacturer, Software company);
- 3 years experience within the HR sector (2.0 recruting);
- Striving for perfection.
For more information: http://www.evolusys.ch/ or feel free to contact me by email: rpe@evolusys.ch.
-
Randstad
- Consultant IT Professionnals
Saint Denis
2014 - 2015
Randstad Professionals Switzerland specialize in recruiting experts within Engineering, Life & Sciences and Finance & Banking. We deliver high quality tailored solutions to our clients and candidates for permanent and contract positions.
At Randstad Professionals, I am responsible for connecting People with IT experience looking for new challenges and career development within companies striving for the right people.
My success stems from finding the perfect match between candidates and clients, which
results from a unique combination of:
- 7 years experience within the IT sector (IT consulting company, Hardware Manufacturer, Software company);
- 3 years experience within the HR sector (2.0 recruting);
- Striving for perfection.
For more information: http://www.randstad.ch/en/professionals/ or feel free to contact me by email: raphael.peter@ch.randstad.com.
Randstad Professionals – the network of experts for experts
-
Optimy
- International Business Developer
Bruxelles
2013 - 2014
Optimy proposes a complete solution which allows to optimize the management of sponsorship/partnership/patronage activities on the whole project lifecycle.
I'm mostly concentrating on Multi-countries deals for global corporation in France, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands.
Concretely Optimy helps company to improve their business processes in 4 areas:
1. Management of incoming requests (sponsoring/partnerships/projects);
2. Project management (following the current sponsoring projects or partnerships or events)
3. Measuring the score of the projects or partnerships (if the company defined KPI's)
4. Audit of the global sponsorship projects or partnerships
-
Viadeo
- Ingénieur d'Affaires - Espace Emploi - Grands comptes
Paris
2011 - 2013
VIADEO est un réseau social professionnel vous permettant de découvrir et rencontrer des professionnels de tout horizon, d'échanger avec eux et de développer votre réseau de relations professionnelles.
Au sein du département Emploi, je suis en charge d'un portefeuille de prospects et de clients grands comptes.
VIADEO propose différentes solutions adaptées à chaque besoin:
- Diffusion d'offres d'emploi
- Accès à la profilthèque
- Espaces de communication RH
- Communautés RH
- Mailings Ciblés
-
Candy for Richmen - Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Business Developpeur
2009 - 2011
Communication :
• Coordination d’évènements (défilé, sponsorisation)
• Communiqué de presse online et papier (944, YourKandy.com, etc.)
• Gestion commerciale des points de ventes dans la région de LOS ANGELES
• Création de partenariats avec des artistes et dans le secteur de la vie nocturne
Commercial :
• Gestion commerciale des points de ventes dans la région de LOS ANGELES
-
Osiatis
- Ingénieur Commercial Terrain, BU industries & Services ESR
Puteaux
2008 - 2009
Le Groupe Osiatis a racheté le Groupe ESR : premier spécialiste dédié à la gestion des infrastructures informatiques et télécoms. Avec un CA de 76,5M€ et 1100 collaborateurs fin 2007, ESR propose également des offres connexes à plus forte valeur ajoutée de conseil en sécurité des systèmes d'information, en stockage et en virtualisation.
www.esr.fr
- Gestion de portefeuille grand compte internationaux (La Poste, Exxon Mobil, DCNS, Generali)
- Réponse à appels d'offres européen
- Création d'une ligne de produit "solution" en partenariat avec les distributeurs informatiques. Formation des commerciaux sur l'offre de service solution.
=> Certification VMware (logiciel de virtualisation)
-
Dell
- Ingénieur Commercial PME/PMI
MONTPELLIER
2007 - 2008
- Prospection et gestion de portefeuille: PME/PMI
- Optimisation des ventes des produits entreprises (serveur, sauvegarde, stockage, services, logiciels) grâce à l'up & le cross selling
- Gestion de projet informatique et travail d'équipe (licences, financement, avant vente) afin de fournir la solution la plus complète et adapté au client.
=> Prix de la relation clientèle (VOC Reward)
=> Formation sur l'informatique d'entreprise et ses services associés (Dell Training center)
raphael_peter@dell.com
www.dell.fr
-
Marketing Relationship Center - Marrakech, Maroc
- Responsable Commercial & Associé
2006 - 2007
Marketing Relationship Center est un centre d'appels spécialiste de la relation client B to B.
Tous nos pôles de compétence (Commercial, Back Office, Marketing) sont perpétuellement contrôlés qualitativement et notre réactivité permet d'optimiser au maximum nos services pour que vos missions soient un succès.
Nous avons repensé le centre d'appels off shore, clarifié la méthodologie pour atteindre le même niveau de services qu'en France.
Je fus Responsable de la Plateforme marocaine (commerce, ressources humaines, opérationnel) qui comportait 15 personnes. Dépendant d'un groupe français ma mission était de mettre en place ce centre de profit et de le rentabiliser rapidement.
- Elaboration du business plan
- Gestion administrative quotidienne
- Recrutement, Formation des télé- acteurs
- Mise en place des actions marketing (mise en place du site internet, emailing ...) et communication (salon)
- Gestion de portefeuille (OM, Groupe Casino, Auchan, Albany door system, INEO Suez)