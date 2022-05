Executive with verifiable year-after-year success achieving objectives.

Bid management, Project Management, Product & Sales Strategy. Deep French retail market.



Specialties: Project Assistance Ownership ♦ Project Management ♦ Bid Management ♦ Software Product Management ♦ Business Analysis ♦ P&L Management / Budgeting ♦ Team Management ♦ Profit Center Management ♦ Innovation



Functional Domains:

Customer Relationship Management, Point of Sale, Mobile Ordering, Store Back-Office, Instore Mobile, Online and Proximity Payment, Promotion, Couponning, Loyalty, Kiosk, Recommandation Engine, Search Engine, Multichannel Master Data Management



Vertical Expertise : IT in Retail, Hospitality Industry, Digital Commerce, Mail Order



Strong Microsoft Office capabilities: Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint



fr.linkedin.com/pub/raphaël-potvin/a/930/9ab/









Mes compétences :

Product management

Avant-vente

Encaissement

Distribution

ITIL

Promotion

Marketing

Animation commerciale

PRINCE 2