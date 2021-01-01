Menu

Raphael RAULIN

ROMORANTIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Informatique Diffusion - Gérant

    2013 - maintenant

  • DACTYL BURO DU CENTRE - INGENIEUR D'AFFAIRES

    BOURGES 1998 - 2012

  • GISP MAGNUS BERGER LEVRAUT - Responsable technique

    1992 - 1998

Formations

