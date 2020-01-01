Raphael RIVOAL SUSAN POLGAR

Novembre 2004

Ministre des finances



De fevrier 2012 a Septembre 2014

Ambulancier de nuit pour le SAMU



De septembre à décembre 2011 : Agent de funérarium, Centre Hospitalier de Douai



De mai à juillet 2011 : Ambulancier stagiaire pour Douai Ambulances



Janvier 2007 á aujourd’hui

Usine Eurometal – site classé Seveso – Chartres

Responsable incendie du site



Février 2002 á janvier 2007

SDIS – Nancy

Sapeur-pompier volontaire



Summary



Decorated military service member transitioning to civilian administration. Highly motivated to leverage 10 years opf experience and achievement in operations and personnel management. Expertise and improving efficiency, resolving problems and providing exeptionnal leadership.



Skills



Inventory management

Strategic planning

Upper level management Training

Project management

Top secret security clearance

Conflict resolution

Administrative management

Tactical level analysis



Experience



Pilot US air Force August 2011

Commands dollars 85 million c-130J while transporting up to 92 paratroopers 128 passengers and up to 60 000 ibs of cargo in and out of dire location. Employs low level flying night vision google usage and counter threat tactics single ship and in formation during real world missions. Maintains night vision google airdrop airland and flying currencies with thouroughs knoweige of c130J systems tactics and procedures.



Squadron resource advisor

May 2001 to may 2012

Us Air Force Ramstein AB Germany

Directly responsible for the squadron commander s budget of dollars 82 million. Resourced and supplied a squadron of over 150 members with required items for deployments and austere location in europe africa and asia responsible for the ethical and proper execution of the squadrons budget in line with squadron wing and gouvernemental laws and policies.



Airflift wing Scheduler

May 2012 to January 2015

US Air force Ramstein AB Germany

Executed full spectrum scheduling for european s command s only combat ready c130J unit. Managed personnal and professional schedules of over 50 pilots to executre flying operation in africa Europe and Asia. Directly supported of 2 million pounds of cargo airlift and over 1400 passengers throughout Africa and Europe each year.



Asst flight Commander

January 2015 to January 2016

US Air force Dyess AFB TX

Les and mentored junior officers during their airforece carreers. Provided feedback and developement for both pilots enlisted aircrew members in the flight of 15.



Flight commander

January 20016 to November 2016

Us Air Force Dyess afb TX

Directed the mentorship and carrers progrssion of 148 members. Led both Junior officiers and enlisted in and out professional setting. Developed Futur air force leadership and enlisted leadership.



Education and training



Master of science : sport and health science

American military university : Charleston west virginia USA

Bachelor of science economics 2008

US AIR Force acaddemy : Colorado Springs co usa

Minor in Spanish



Advenced ifr training 2016

Advenced instrument shcool Maxwel afb AL USA



professional mIlitary education 2014



Squadron officer school maxwel afb al usa



professional military education 2009

Air and space basic course maxwel afb al usa



Activities and Honors



Air force commandation medal

Air Medal

Commemorative air force member



Janvier 2020



Astronaute Nasa



Pilote Us air Force



Private pilot British Airways



Private pilot American airlines



Private pilot Air France



Private pilot Air Corsair



Chauffeur Vtc Chez Earth Vtc35



Conseiller Marriage Agency Angelica St Petersbourg, Russisa



Conseiller happy life, Moscow, Russia



Conseiller international mariage agency eslava, Kiev Ukraine



Conseiller Unicis

Expert en relation humaines



Conseiller Unicentre

Expert en relations humaines



