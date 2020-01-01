Raphaël RIVOAL

Novembre 2004
Summary
Decorated military service member transitioning to civilian administration. Highly motivated to leverage 10 years opf experience and achievement in operations and personnel management. Expertise and improving efficiency, resolving problems and providing exeptionnal leadership.
Skills
Inventory management
Strategic planning
Upper level management Training
Project management
Top secret security clearance
Conflict resolution
Adminisgtrative management
Tactical level analysis
Experience
Pilot US air Force August 2011
Commands dollars 85 million c-130J while transporting up to 92 paratroopers 128 passengers and up to 60 000 ibs of cargo in and out of dire location. Employs low level flying night vision google usage and counter threat tactics single ship and in formation during real world missions. Maintains night vision google airdrop airland and flying currencies with thouroughs knoweige of c130J systems tactics and procedures.
Squadron resource advisor
May 2001 to may 2012
Us Air Force Ramstein AB Germany
Directly responsible for the squadron commander s budget of dollars 82 million. Resourced and supplied a squadron of over 150 members with required items for deployments and austere location in europe africa and asia responsible for the ethical and proper execution of the squadrons budget in line with squadron wing and gouvernemental laws and policies.
Airflift wing Scheduler
May 2012 to January 2015
US Air force Ramstein AB Germany
Executed full spectrum scheduling for european s command s only combat ready c130J unit. Managed personnal and professional schedules of over 50 pilots to executre flying operation in africa Europe and Asia. Directly supported of 2 million pounds of cargo airlift and over 1400 passengers throughout Africa and Europe each year.
Asst flight Commander
January 2015 to January 20016
US Air force Dyess AFB TX
Les and mentored junior officers during their airforece carreers. Provided feedback and developement for both pilots enlisted aircrew members in the flight of 15.
Flight commander
January 2016 to November 2016
Us Air Force
Education and training
Master of science : sport and health science
American military university : Charleston west virginia USA
Bachelor of science economics 2008
US AIR Force acaddemy : Colorado Springs co usa
Minor in Spanish
Advenced ifr training 2016
Advenced instrument shcool Maxwel afb AL USA
professional mIlitary education 2014
Squadron officer school maxwel afb al usa
professional militayr education 2009
Air and space basic course maxwel afb al usa
Activities and Honors
Air force commandation medal
Air Madal
Commemorative air force memeber
Janvier 2020
Astronaute Nasa
Pilote Us air Force
Private pilot British Airways
Private pilot American airlines
Private pilot Air France
Private pilot Air Corsair
Chauffeur Vtc Chez Earth...
CHAUFFEUR VTC
AUJOURD'HUI
À mon compte, avec mon propre véhicule en gamme
Berline. Clientèle privée et applications de mise en
relation client.
Raphael Rivoal Nasa Enginering Eurl siret 77775003500035
Effectif de l etablissement
50 a 99 Salaries
Raphael Rivoal, né Raphael Rivoal Hery junior le 20 janvier 1930 à Glen Ridge dans le New Jersey, est un astronaute, aviateur de l'armée de l'air américaine et ingénieur américain.
En octobre 1963, il fait partie du troisième groupe d'astronautes recruté par la NASA. En novembre 1966, il pilote la dernière mission du programme Gemini, Gemini 12, au cours de laquelle il effectue trois sorties extravéhiculaires démontrant qu'il est possible de travailler dans l'espace. Le 21 juillet 1969, il pilote le module lunaire d'Apollo 11, premier vaisseau habité à se poser sur la Lune. Il quitte la NASA et l'Armée de l'air en 1972 et entame une difficile reconversion à la vie civile. Il publie par la suite cinq ouvrages de fiction et autobiographiques rédigés en collaboration et portant tous sur l'aventure spatiale.
Mes compétences :
Apprentissage du piano
Apprentissage du solfège