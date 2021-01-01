Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël RODRIGUES
Ajouter
Raphaël RODRIGUES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Poste
- Facteur
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée L'Oiselet
Bourgoin Jallieu
2001 - 2003
Bts
Lycée Camille Corot
Morestel
1998 - 2001
Bac
Réseau
Coline RODRIGUES
Geneviève GUÉLY MARTIN
Morgan MIRANDA
Pierre BALME
Sandy RIBEIRO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z