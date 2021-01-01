Retail
Raphael SALIOU
Raphael SALIOU
CHARENTON CEDEX
Entreprises
Crédit Foncier
- DIRECTEUR DE CLIENTELE
CHARENTON CEDEX
2009 - maintenant
CGP INDEPENDANT
- CONSEILLER EN GESTION DE PATRIMOINE
2005 - 2009
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2013 - 2014
Executive Master Finance de l'immobilier
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2003 - 2004
DESS DROIT IMMOBILIER
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2002 - 2003
Maîtrise de droit privé
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2001 - 2002
licence de droit privé
Université Antilles Guyane U.A.G.
Schoelcher
1998 - 2001
DEUG de droit
Réseau
Fabienne COQUEL
Helene PAUL
Henry COUDÉ
Jean-Yves GOUZIEN
Olivier MARTI
Sylvain BREQUE
Yoann LE DORZE
