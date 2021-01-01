Menu

Raphael SCEMAMA

PARIS

  • Société Générale - Trade Finance Analyst

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant - Front office of the client relationship, desk in charge of corporate based in Benelux, UK and Scandinavia.
    - Marketed, analyzed and monitored a wide range of trade finance products, among which international guarantees export and import letters of credit, documentary collections, discounting operations.
    - VIP clients handling, including pricing negotiation, product customization and advising, quick resolution of technical and commercial issues.
    - Legal, KYC/AML, compliance and credit due diligence.

  • Chaire Sorbonne-ICSS - Junior Economist

    2013 - 2014 - Co-Author of an acclaimed Economic public policy report, in collaboration with academics and industry experts [among whom: Française des Jeux, Europol, Harvard University, UK Gambling Commission, UNESCO, and Council of Europe].
    - Economics papers published in the no. 102 of the Risques - Les Cahiers de l’assurance review.
    - Contributed to shape new business practices and policies; through an assessment of the stakeholder’s financial incentives to comply with present regulations, thus providing authorities with a more accurate understanding of what policy’ change might be optimal.
    - Conducted an empirical evaluation of the estimated impact of product innovation on sport [fraud likelihood index, by sporting event and betting product].
    - Adapted technical information to engage a non-specialist audience.

  • Société Générale - Assistant Relationship Manager

    PARIS 2012 - 2012

