Raphael SCEMAMA

Société Générale
- Trade Finance Analyst
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
- Front office of the client relationship, desk in charge of corporate based in Benelux, UK and Scandinavia.
- Marketed, analyzed and monitored a wide range of trade finance products, among which international guarantees export and import letters of credit, documentary collections, discounting operations.
- VIP clients handling, including pricing negotiation, product customization and advising, quick resolution of technical and commercial issues.
- Legal, KYC/AML, compliance and credit due diligence.
Chaire Sorbonne-ICSS
- Junior Economist
2013 - 2014
- Co-Author of an acclaimed Economic public policy report, in collaboration with academics and industry experts [among whom: Française des Jeux, Europol, Harvard University, UK Gambling Commission, UNESCO, and Council of Europe].
- Economics papers published in the no. 102 of the Risques - Les Cahiers de l’assurance review.
- Contributed to shape new business practices and policies; through an assessment of the stakeholder’s financial incentives to comply with present regulations, thus providing authorities with a more accurate understanding of what policy’ change might be optimal.
- Conducted an empirical evaluation of the estimated impact of product innovation on sport [fraud likelihood index, by sporting event and betting product].
- Adapted technical information to engage a non-specialist audience.