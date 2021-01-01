Retail
Raphaël SELOSSE
Ajouter
Raphaël SELOSSE
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SARL Le goût des belles choses
- Gérant
2006 - maintenant
Quick medical service
- Responsable d'agence
2005 - 2006
Decathlon
- Responsable caisse accueil
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1995 - 2005
Responsable de rayon puis responsable caisse accueil
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
maintenant
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
1991 - 1992
19ème promotion
Ecole Bellecour
Lyon
1987 - 1991
innovation, marketing, et développement d'entreprise
19ème promotion
Lycée Jean Moulin
Lyon
1979 - 1986
Bac D
Réseau
Alexis BLANVILLAIN
Fabrice TAUSCHER
Gilles THORIN
Jessica GRALL
Laurent MARGIRIER
Laurent MOULAIRE
Laurent PHILIPPE
Marc LEHIDEUX
Mylène MACARÉ
Xavier CRESPEL
