Menu

Raphael SEUX

GRENOBLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEMIOS - Dirigeant

    2000 - maintenant

  • Cete APAVE - Chargé d'affaires en essais mécaniques

    1997 - 2000

  • BILLION - Technicien d'essais hydrauliques

    1996 - 1996

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :