Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael SEUX
Ajouter
Raphael SEUX
GRENOBLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEMIOS
- Dirigeant
2000 - maintenant
Cete APAVE
- Chargé d'affaires en essais mécaniques
1997 - 2000
BILLION
- Technicien d'essais hydrauliques
1996 - 1996
Formations
Cnam : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Grenoble
1998 - 2001
DEST
UJF (Université Joseph Fourier)
Grenoble
1991 - 1993
DUT
Lycée Ferdinand Buisson
Voiron
1990 - 1990
Math sup T
Lycée Boissy D'Anglas
Annonay
1987 - 1990
bac E
Réseau
Claude PROMONET
Eva BOUCKZOONE
Jean-Francois PAUZE
Sedat SAYAR
Vincent REYNAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z