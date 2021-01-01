Raphael SIMONIN

Paris2016 - maintenantIdentify, manage the need of information in order to plan, prepare and brief crews for military operationnal flights.
Manage and publish required information and knowledge in order to fullfil operational webpage.
Support the decision making process of the command for training,exercise,operational flight planning.
NATO HEADQUARTER
- Knowledge Management Staff Assistant
2013 - 2016Last 3 years, from July 2013 to July 2016, posted in JFC Brunssum as a J2/KM Staff Assistant. - Responsible for cross functional and inter-agency Knowledge Management. - Support the management of knowledge networks, sources and custodians . - Develope, maintain and ensure accessibility, availability information and knowledge with adapted tools under JFC Brunssum standards and procedures. - Support the development of the networking infrastructure to collect, organize, categorize, store and exploit Documentation, Information and Knowledge. - Coordinate the timely dissemination of information and knowledge on Webpage and MS-Sharepoint in order to ensure and maintain situational awarness of JFC Brunssum J2 objectives and plans. - Support the planning, coordination and direction of the acquisition of information. - Coordinate, support and maintain the Request For Information (RFI) process with JFCBS JOC . - Perform as POC and SME for RFI process management for JFC Brunssum. - Screen incoming taskers, correspondence in order to monitor their timely completion. - Prepare meetings, agenda, programmes and minutes.
KM Staff Assistant: -Provide cross functional and inter-agency knowledge management in order to ensure accessibility, availability and proper dissemination of knowledge. TDY in SHAPE/JFC HQ/ CC's as a Team member for AOP in 2014: Document and evaluate the current ACO Intel PE organization, its workload, core functions, key work process and procedures.
Marine Nationale
- Responsible for studies
Paris2011 - 2013Responsible for studies in Radio Communication on MPA: testing of new equipment (compatibility) for French MPA and helicopters of the NAVY.
Research for the implementation or replacement of communication/video streaming equipment on board. Test of the compatibility with equipment already on board.
Marine Nationale
- Flight Crew Team Leader
Paris1998 - 2011As a Flight Crew Team Leader of operation of airborne systems (e.g HF - V/UHF operator , Electronic Warfare Operator and MAD operator) :
Assist the Flight Crew Tactical Officer for the planning, the preparation and the follow-up of the missions.
Identify, exploit and analyze the data necessary for the preparation, the conduct and the close of a mission.
Assist the Control of air operations.
Brief a mission.
Organize, supervise and manage the workflow of the other operator under his responsibility and the respect of flight safety rules.
As a Crew Team Leader:
Organize, Brief and manage the workflow within a team, an Office or a division .
Train operators on safety regulations.
Inform and direct the staff to the appropriate services.
Manage the work with the respect of safety rules within an Air Platform.
Update, exploit and disseminate the documentation.