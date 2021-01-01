Retail
Raphael SMADJA
Raphael SMADJA
VITROLLES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Drh
Directeur commercial
Marketing et Commerce
Entreprises
Eco bois
- Directeur commercial
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IDRAC
Nice
1991 - 1993
BTS Action Commerciale
Réseau
Alexandre BEIGBEDER
Alexandre HACHOUCH
Amandine CHIOCCA
Franck DEBOS
Guillaume MORICE
Laura MARS
Lea BEN GUIGUI
Patrick SMADJA
Richard LIEB
Richard SANTAELLA
