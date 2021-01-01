Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël TORTEREAU
Ajouter
Raphaël TORTEREAU
Colombes
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Cholet
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thales Communications
- Ingénieur Système SATCOM
Colombes
2009 - maintenant
WYPLAY
- Ingénieur Test et Validation
ALLAUCH
2008 - 2009
Alten
- Ingénieur Intégration produits
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2008
Mission pour ALCATEL-LUCENT
Formations
INSA De Rennes (Rennes)
Rennes
2003 - 2006
IUT
Tours
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Alban BECCARD
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
Franck BUI
Julien DRACK
Loic VENIAT
Michel KARAGHIOSIAN
Mohamed ABDALLAH
Ophelie RAGOT
Philippe LEROY
Valerie MASSON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z