Menu

Raphaël TORTEREAU

Colombes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Cholet

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur Système SATCOM

    Colombes 2009 - maintenant

  • WYPLAY - Ingénieur Test et Validation

    ALLAUCH 2008 - 2009

  • Alten - Ingénieur Intégration produits

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2008 Mission pour ALCATEL-LUCENT

Formations

  • INSA De Rennes (Rennes)

    Rennes 2003 - 2006

  • IUT

    Tours 2001 - 2003

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :