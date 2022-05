Raphaël VELFRE

I'm a 24 years old engineer passionate by new data management technologies and in particular the big data ecosystem. I'm always looking for use case to make the big data ecosystem relevant :



- > Hadoop as the new Enterprise Data Warehouse (Data Lake, ETL engine, self-service BI)

- > Large Scale data analysis

- > Recomendation and predictive system



I'm interested in data gouvernance, applicative architecture and data science.

My experience has made me feel comfortable with team management.



Here are some of my skills :



---​ > Big Data​ :



 MapR (M5), Cloudera

 Hive, Pig, Sqoop

 Drill

 Elastic open source projects : Elasticsearch, Kibana

 Talend with Big Data

 Python (Using Pandas)

 R Programming (John Hopkins - Coursera)

 Data Cleansing (John Hopkins - Coursera)

 Thesis on Big Data made for CGI





---​ > "Classic" Data Management



 Informatica Powercenter 9.1.x

 Informatica Analyst

 Informatica Metadata manager

 Informatica Business Glossary

 Data Vault datawarehouse

 Editing functional specification

 Editing technical specification

 SQL



---​ > Human skills



 Offshore team management (India)



