Raphael VIARD

Saint Ouen

Election législatives 2022

Experienced IT Executive with strong background in Cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. I am currently Vice President of Alstom IT Shared Service Centre, leading an organisation of 1000+ employee in 90+ countries delivering to the Alstom business :
- IT Infrastructure
- Application developpement and Support
- End User Services and Support

Mes compétences :
management international
sécurité informatique
Gestion de projet
Linux
It operation

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM GROUP - CIO / VP IT Shared Service Centre

    Saint Ouen 2015 - maintenant Managing the Alstom IT Shared Service Centre organisation and operations in the frame of the acquisition of Alstom Energy by General Electric and the creation of an autonomous Transport division

  • ALSTOM - VP IT Engineering & Security

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2015 Reporting to Group CIO, head of Alstom central IT organization in charge of Workplace environment, Telecommunications and IT Security: 430 people in 20+ different countries

    Scope of responsibility:
    90 000 PCs, 12000 smartphones + 8000 blackberry, 40 000 mobile phone, 1 000 sites connected to the network

    Design and execution of a large transformation program with objective to reduce yearly running costs by 20% after 2 years while improving quality of service and end users satisfaction:

    Key Achievements:
    • Deployment of a BYOD initiative : 12 000 devices connected after 2 year
    • Rollout of a Unified Communication solution covering the entire group with videoconferencing and telephony integration
    • Mitigation of technology obsolescence risks : Migration from Windows XP to Windows 7, upgrade to Active Directory, refresh of LAN
    • Increase of user satisfaction from 55% to 86%
    • Implementation of a global IT Quality program based on ITIL to reduce critical outage. (number of outages reduced by 50% after 2 years)
    • Change of operating model and global reorganisation

  • ALSTOM - Director IS&T Security & Compliance

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2012 Responsible of driving the Infomation System Security, Internal Control & Risk Management accross the Alstom group

  • ALSTOM - Director - Operations Security & Technology Scouting

    Saint Ouen 2008 - 2010 responsible for the complete management of the Operational Information Security program for a multi-billion Euro international company with 60,000 people in over 60 countries.

    My team,located in 10 different countries, was responsible of the worldwide security of ALSTOM i.e
    24x7 support
    Security devices consolidation and administration
    Remote access solution and mobility
    PKI and strong authentication
    Single Sign On
    Log Correlation

  • ALSTOM - Operations Security Manager

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2008

  • ALSTOM Transport - IT Security & Telecom Manager

    2005 - 2006

  • Ministère de l'intérieur - Chief Engineer

    Paris 2003 - 2005

