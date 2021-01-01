Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël VICTOR
Ajouter
Raphaël VICTOR
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOLDATA INC
- Chef de projet
2014 - maintenant
SOLDATA
- Ingénieur géotechnicien/instrumentation
Nanterre
2009 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Géologie GGMPM
Nancy
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Géologie
Nancy
2006 - 2009
Geotechnique
2006 - 2009
Lycée Buffon
Paris
2004 - 2006
Lycée Charlemagne PCSI
Paris
2003 - 2004
Lycée Chaptal
Paris
1999 - 2003
Réseau
Cécile RENAUD
Céline BORREL
Elsa DOUCET
Foratech LYON
Gerard TOLILA
Jean-Renaud VUATHIER
Laurent MICHEL
Léna ABASQ
Matthieu BOURDON
Paul LACRAMPE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z