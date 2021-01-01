Menu

Raphaëlle BOURDET-SICARD

PALAISEAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recherche
R&D
Gestion de projet
Agroalimentaire
Innovation

Entreprises

  • BIOASTER - Probiotic & Microbiota Project leader

    2013 - maintenant Leading scientific project for BIOASTER in the field of probiotic applications with multiples academic and industrial partners (half time).
    BIOASTER is a new french Foundation for Scientific Cooperation created mid 2012 in the fields of anti-infectious drugs, human and animal vaccines, diagnostic tools, microbiota and probiotics.

  • Danone - Host-microbe Senior Scientist

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Host-Microbe interactions Senior Scientist – Danone Research.
    In charge of scientific strategies on probiotics, microbiota and immunity.
    Chair of Immunity and Nutrition Task Force at International Life Science Institute (ILSI).

  • Danone - Innovation Scientific Team Leader

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Scientific team leader on Innovation – Danone Research.
    Building scientific strategies on new health territories in close relationships with marketing teams from Dairy worldwide and local Business Units & in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners and ingredients suppliers.

  • Danone Research - Probiotics and Health Research Team Leader

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Research team leader on Probiotics and Health – Danone Research.
    In charge of research strategies on existing probiotic dairy products and on new probiotic screening. Focus mainly on immunity/ inflammation axis. Management of 6 researchers and 2 technicians.

  • Danone - Probiotic Research scientist

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Probiotic Research scientist – Danone Vitapole, France.
    In charge of clinical, animal and in vitro studies on the impact of a probiotic fermented milk on the gut microbiota, the intestinal epithelial barrier and the immune system.

  • Institut Pasteur Paris - PhD student in Cellular Microbiology

    Paris 1996 - 2000 PhD Cellular Microbiology at the Pasteur Institut in P. Sansonetti’s lab. Identification of functions and cellular target of a virulence factor of Shigella flexneri, a human pathogenic bacteria. Impacts on Shigella entry into intestinal epithelial cell.
    Teaching for graduate students at Lille University.

Formations

