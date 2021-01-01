Raphaëlle BOURDET-SICARD

Mes compétences :
Recherche
R&D
Gestion de projet
Agroalimentaire
Innovation
Entreprises
BIOASTER
- Probiotic & Microbiota Project leader
2013 - maintenantLeading scientific project for BIOASTER in the field of probiotic applications with multiples academic and industrial partners (half time).
BIOASTER is a new french Foundation for Scientific Cooperation created mid 2012 in the fields of anti-infectious drugs, human and animal vaccines, diagnostic tools, microbiota and probiotics.
Danone
- Host-microbe Senior Scientist
Paris2011 - maintenantHost-Microbe interactions Senior Scientist – Danone Research.
In charge of scientific strategies on probiotics, microbiota and immunity.
Chair of Immunity and Nutrition Task Force at International Life Science Institute (ILSI).
Danone
- Innovation Scientific Team Leader
Paris2007 - 2010Scientific team leader on Innovation – Danone Research.
Building scientific strategies on new health territories in close relationships with marketing teams from Dairy worldwide and local Business Units & in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners and ingredients suppliers.
Danone Research
- Probiotics and Health Research Team Leader
Paris2004 - 2007Research team leader on Probiotics and Health – Danone Research.
In charge of research strategies on existing probiotic dairy products and on new probiotic screening. Focus mainly on immunity/ inflammation axis. Management of 6 researchers and 2 technicians.
Danone
- Probiotic Research scientist
Paris2000 - 2003Probiotic Research scientist – Danone Vitapole, France.
In charge of clinical, animal and in vitro studies on the impact of a probiotic fermented milk on the gut microbiota, the intestinal epithelial barrier and the immune system.
Institut Pasteur Paris
- PhD student in Cellular Microbiology
Paris1996 - 2000PhD Cellular Microbiology at the Pasteur Institut in P. Sansonetti’s lab. Identification of functions and cellular target of a virulence factor of Shigella flexneri, a human pathogenic bacteria. Impacts on Shigella entry into intestinal epithelial cell.
Teaching for graduate students at Lille University.