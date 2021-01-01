Menu

Raphaelle CORGNE

ROUEN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rouen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CIPAC Industrie - Assistante de direction

    2011 - maintenant

  • Mairie de Sotteville lès rouen - Chargee de mission

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Formavenir (Rouen)

    Rouen 2008 - 2010

  • Université De Rouen (Licence) (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2004 - 2007 licence

    Sociologie

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :