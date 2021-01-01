Retail
Raphaëlle LEVASSEUR
Raphaëlle LEVASSEUR
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté
- Responsable communication & marketing
2015 - 2017
NoGoodIndustry
- Chef de groupe/ Directrice de clientèle
2010 - 2014
Ubicom
- Consultante en communication & marketing -management interculturel / imagineer & storyteller
2009 - maintenant
Agence Wellcom
- Responsable clientèle -consultante senior
Paris
2009 - 2010
Plysorol
- Directrice communication & marketing
2005 - 2008
Formations
CELSA
Neuilly Sur Seine
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Charlotte BERAUD
Frédéric BUSSEMEY
Jacky BROUARD
Julien NISHIMATA
Léa BOIGNÉ
Patrick GORLIER
Philippe HERPHELIN
René DURINGER
Sébastien EMERIAU
