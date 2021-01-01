Retail
Raphaëlle PRÉNAT
Raphaëlle PRÉNAT
PARIS
Entreprises
Intercos
- Chef de Produit
2007 - maintenant
Beiersdorf
- Chef de produit junior
PARIS
2006 - 2007
Intercos
- Chef de produit junior
2005 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers ESSCA
Angers
2000 - 2005
Marketing
Réseau
Adrien LEPAGE
Angela ALTES-MATHIEU
Benjamin COLOMBEL
Bruno SCALA
Caroline DE CALONNE
Florie SCHWALLER
Guillaume FROMENT-MEURICE
Sarah CORNE
Séverine BERNARDINI
Xavier DIQUET
