Raphaelle RECHAGNEUX

Philips Lighting France
- Sr Lighting Products Marketing Manager - Sport&Area and Oudoor Trade
Suresnes
2015 - maintenant
Definition & implementation of the products & market strategy in close cooperation with sales & marketing (CSUs).
• Products roadmap set up; market surveys, benchmarking and sales analysis.
• Products specifications definition in collaboration with sales subsidiaries and direct collaboration with factories (Europe /China).
• Marketing Introduction Process in Europe: Co-definition of activities with sales subsidiaries / Customers: pricing, codification, logistic, samples availability, photometric data, competition analysis, and technical data for tender, demonstrators, roadshow and training sessions.
• Sales Monitoring & Product vitality.
• Business development of Philips Color Kinetics products ranges (ARCHITECTURAL Outdoor) in EMEA : product launch, training, webinar, workshop (2015-2016)
Philips presenter at OLAC (Outdoor Lighting Application Center) in 2016
• Lighting Outdoor Trade new business focus in 2017
LED Platform
- Application Engineer
2013 - 2015
LED Platform Application Engineer (mission creation) - PHILIPS LIGHTING (01)
Indoor Spot & Downlight Retail & Hospitality markets - Scope: Asia, India, Europe, Americas.
* Drive regions (R&D & factories within Philips Lighting) in LED platforms usage in regional luminaires portfolios:
* Technical software tool training & workshop on the new platforms portfolios to facilitate new design-in opportunities (performance,
optic, thermal, drivers ....).
* Maintain overview of potential design-in & actively work to develop of these prospects into concrete projects and contribute to enable
sales indicator.
* Create & maintain technical communication tools in order to reinforce & promote LED Platforms portfolio knowledge: Share-points
database, global catalog for platform selection, collaborative networks, webinars, technical hot line, trainings...
* Conduct LED Platforms life cycle management with factories.
New role assignment in 2014: Global Indoor & Outdoor LED platforms communication project manager.
PHILIPS LIGHTING
- Global LED Platform Application Engineer at Philips Lighting
Suresnes
2013 - maintenant
LED Platform Application Engineer at Philips Lighting
Indoor | Spot &Downlight | Retail & Hospitality market
* Drives regions (R&D and factories within Philips Lighting) in LED platforms usage
in Regional Platforms Portfolio --> Asia, India, Europe, North America & Latam.
* Create & maintain technical communication tools/support to promote Platforms
Porfolio.
* LED Platforms Life cycle management support.
* Tools creation around : organization, expertises, tools access, training (LED,
optic, thermal, mechanic...)
-> Share-points, catalog, collaborative networks, intranet tool box, webinars...
-> Technical software tool training & workshop on the new platforms portfolio to
facilitate new design-in opportunities.
* Support in luminaires cross regional development based on existing buildings
blocks. Maintain overview of potential design-in & actively work to develop of
these prospects into concrete projects and create visibility of sales.
Additionnal Roles in 2015
* Project Manager of the Global Indoor & Oudoor LED Platforms Communication
tools alignement.
* Philips Presenter at OLAC (Outdoor Lighting Application Center = 2000
customers in 2014)
LUCIBEL - Eclairage LED
- GESTION DE PROJETS & MARKETING PRODUITS B2B
RUEIL MALMAISON
2012 - 2013
Mission : Coordonner les processus de lancement des produits LED du cahier des charges jusqu’au lancement commercial : développements internes (fabrication en Chine) et sourcing. 4 collaborateurs (2 chefs de produits, ingénieur support, chargée de communication).
* Mise en place de la «roadmap» produits LED 2012/2013 sur les segments Tertiaire & Industrie (6,5M€ en 2012).
* Mise sur le marché de 10 gammes de luminaires en 2012 (sourcing), 5 développements en cours initialisés sur 2013.
* Coordonnation du processus de développement similaire au “STAGE GATE”.
* Création et suivi des supports de communication avec 2 collaborateurs: catalogue produits, sites web (LUCIBEL, CORDEL), salons, communiqués, brochures marchés, vidéos...
* Mise en place du budget de communication et sélection des fournisseurs.
* Support pour la definition des gammes produits Retail & Hospitality de CORDEL.
Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration - groupe LENNOX
- Responsable Marketing produits BU Food - Europe
2011 - 2012
* Mission: Organisation du service Marketing - Réorganiser & rationaliser les gammes des centrales, évaporateurs et condenseurs ; « roadmap » produits à 3 ans par segments de marché (entrepôt, supermarché, CHR - Division Food Europe : 50M€).
* Structurer le service Marketing (4 à 5 personnes), recrutement de 2 chefs de produits.
* Suivre les phases de développement des produits suivant le processus « STAGE GATE » en collaboration avec Heatcraft US.
* Mise sur le marché de centrales CO2 pour les supermarchés et des cassettes de réfrigération en 2012 ; préparation des spécifications des nouveaux systèmes basés sur les fluides propres : CO2, Eau Glycolée…
* Refonte du catalogue (installateur / prescription) en 3 mois avec l'équipe en intégrant les nouveautés produits, les nouvelles options, les argumentaires clés pour CCTP, les services associés…
* Coordonner les actions de communication : définition, création et suivi des supports, site web avec Heatcraft US, salons (Chillventa 2012 …), communiqués, brochures marchés, fiches techniques, argumentaires pour appel d’offres...
*Veille concurrentielle, « reporting », «product vitality», «pricing», mise en place et suivi du budget.
Heatcraft Europe
- Marketing Manager
2011 - 2012
Marketing Manager at Heatcraft Europe - LENNOX group (Brindas 69)
Refrigeration (Food) division in Europe: EUR 50 million - Responsible for the Marketing department.
* Marketing department re-organization (4 to 5 people including trainee); 2 Product managers recruitment.
* Preparation of the first 3-year products roadmap (chillers, condensers & evaporators per market segments: food service, supermarket &
cold storage).
* Product development process management: STAGE GATE process in collaboration with US team.
* Products lines rationalization & maintenance: 1 major & minors launches per year, creation of a new catalogue formula detailing the usage
of the accessories per application types, new services for installers and specifiers.
CCI Lyon France
- Project Manager
2010 - 2010
CLUSTER LUMIERE for a collaborative approach of all the members in promoting lighting network & in developing innovative solutions with
R&D, Laboratories.
* Coordination & animation of collaborative projects for corporate decision makers within the lighting industry (100 members in 2011): Boost
innovation in new lighting technologies to meet economic challenges and encourage sustainable development.
* Competitiveness promotion by enhancing the know-how of each sector in organizing cooperative businesses meetings.
* Preparation of the year events such as Lumiville & ForumLED (Lyon France).
Cluster Lumière - CCI de Lyon
- Chargée de Mission - création de poste - CDD
2010 - 2011
* Mission : Animer et coordonner le programme « projets collaboratifs » du Cluster Lumière auprès des décideurs des entreprises de la filière éclairage (100 adhérents).
* Accompagner les projets d’entreprises, faciliter la veille technologique et la veille sur les appels à projet.
* Valoriser le savoir-faire de la filière et organiser les rencontres inter métiers et évènements thématiques (Lumiville, ForumLED).
=> Favoriser et faciliter le travail en réseau entre entreprises et laboratoires: innover par la mise en place de projet de R&D et /ou la réalisation de projet d'affaires en consortium
=> Promouvoir les Savoir Faire des membres du Cluster.
=> Accompagner la mise en œuvre de projet
=> Communiquer sur les réalisations entre membres (actions
presse...)
Groupe Arcom - Brindas 69
- Responsable Marketing Opérationnel - création de poste
2007 - 2009
Mission : Mettre en place le service marketing France – Export pour l’ensemble des 4 sociétés du groupe (50 personnes - 6M€ en 2009). www.groupe-arcom.com
Automatismes pour la gestion des énergies dans le bâtiment et la gestion de l’éclairage public. (LonWorks, BACnet).
=> Sociétés ACELIA : automatismes "indoor" & CITYLONE : Automatismes "outdoor" - (www.citylone.com)
PS :Acelia a été racheté en 2010 par Distech Controls
* Manager l’équipe marketing (5 personnes en 2009), élaborer le plan marketing et le budget.
* Créer et mettre en œuvre le plan produit avec l’équipe du service R&D (Technologies radio et infrarouge).
* Elaborer tous les supports technico commerciaux : les guides d’applications multi-métiers, les fiches applicatives métiers (fonctionnement dans un bureau, une salle de classe…), les notices de montage, les argumentaires pour les CCTP…
* Définir, créer et déployer les outils de communication avec et pour l’équipe de vente : les supports techniques, les sites web, les salons nationaux et internationaux, les conférences de presse, les créations publicitaires, les supports de formation…
* Organisation de l'inauguration de Arcom en Décembre 2007 (évenementiel)
ARCOM
- Marketing & Communication Manager
LA LOYERE
2007 - 2009
Automatisms for energy management systems within building: HVAC Lighting Sunblind and management of public lighting.
Networks: LonWorks BACnet; technologies: Infrared Radio frequency.
ARCOM group: 50 persons - 4 companies- (<10 m EUR in 2009): ACELIA (Indoor) was bought in 2010 by DISTECH CONTROLS
(Canadian company) CITYLONE: Automatism for outdoor lighting applications (www.citylone.com).
* Marketing department organization in France / Export (5 people including trainees); team recruitment.
* Definition & implementation of the product roadmap in close collaboration with R&D & sales teams.
* Benchmarking, products launches activity, products program management (short development cycle: <6 months).
* Elaboration of sales tools: application guides, mounting instructions, technical data for tender, technical product support including hot line. ;
* "Vecteur Plus" tool set up to facilitate sale prospection (Building automation). ;
* Communication tools definition, coordination & monitoring: websites, technical data sheet, national and international exhibitions, press
conferences, advertisements, inauguration of ARCOM group event in December 2007 (customers' event).
Philips Lighting - Miribel 01
- Chef de Produits et Marchés EMEA
2000 - 2007
Assurer les lancements des gammes de produits techniques pour l’éclairage extérieur (20 M€) : 2 lancements majeurs, 2 lancements mineurs par an. Démarrage en 2001 de nouveaux systèmes basés sur une technologie émergente LED : Lighting Emitting Diodes (10M€ en 2005). Développement de l’activité LED avec les filiales en Europe, Amérique du sud et dans les pays des E.A.U.
* Elaborer et mettre en œuvre le plan stratégique chaque année : analyse des données interne et externe, veille concurrentielle et collaboration avec les équipes de recherche pour la partie technologique et les tendances.
* Définir la « Roadmap » produits par marchés et les cahiers des charges fonctionnels des produits en collaboration avec les filiales de ventes, les usines du groupe et/ou les sous-traitants en France ou à l’étranger (Europe et Asie).
* Suivre les processus « black belt » interne similaire au principe du « STAGE GATE » et « Marketing Introduction Process » dans le cadre des lancements commerciaux.
* Analyser le cycle de vie, assurer la maintenance des produits, établir le « pricing ».
* Gérer les coûts, suivre les plannings et valider la conformité des spécifications initialement définies tout au long du projet. Défendre auprès des financeurs en interne chaque dossier majeur pour le segment : Concept, rentabilité, planning… (Headquarter à Eindhoven).
* Définir et réaliser les outils de promotion et de communication avec les filiales de ventes : plaquettes, site web, intranet, démonstrateurs…
* Monter des formations pour les équipes dans les filiales de vente et chez les clients (concepteurs Lumière, bureaux d’études, installateurs…) : « road show »
* Analyser les ventes, conseiller les filiales sur les solutions produits : «benchmark », données techniques, essais sur sites.
EMEA (Outdoor) - PHILIPS LIGHTING
- Market and Product Manager
2000 - 2006
Responsible for products launches for HID architectural outdoor lighting ( 20 M EUR ). New business development (2001) based
on High Power LEDs (Lighting Emitting Diodes) emerging technology: (10M EUR in 2005) Europe, South America & UAE.
* Definition & implementation of the product & market strategy in close cooperation with sales & marketing.
* 3-year products roadmap set up; market surveys, benchmarking and sales analysis.
* Products specifications definition in collaboration with sales subsidiaries, factories within Philips Group and/or subcontractors in France
or abroad (Europe & Asia).
* Business plan submitted to the financers; development planning follow up from functional specifications till final release.
* Marketing Introduction Process: co-definition of activities with sales subsidiaries: pricing, codification, logistic, samples availability,
photometric data, competition analysis, and technical data for tender, demonstrators, roadshow and training sessions.
* Product life cycle management, technical modification implementation, pruning.
* Sales Monitoring, Product vitality & technical product support including hot line.
Lighting International
- European Product Manager
1997 - 2000
Responsible for products ranges launches for indoor lighting: industrial & tertiary market segments. Restructuring the majors
I/C fixtures ranges of the factory at Saint Etienne (France): Ceiling mounted fixtures: 200 Kpcs/y; Recessed fixtures: 300 Kpcs
units /y; Waterproof fixtures: 1000 Kpcs/y...). Market consolidation in France & developing the business in West Europe.
* Definition & implementation of the product & market strategy in close cooperation with sales & marketing (CSUs).
* Products roadmap set up; market surveys, benchmarking and sales analysis.
* Products specifications definition in collaboration with sales subsidiaries, factories within Sylvania and/or subcontractors in France and in
Europe.
* Business plan submitted to the financers; development planning follow up from functional specifications till final release.
* Marketing Introduction Process: co-definition of activities with sales subsidiaries: pricing, codification, logistic, samples availability,
photometric data, competition analysis, demonstrators and training sessions.
* Internal showroom presenter& customers with lighting experts, technical product support including hot line.
* Product life cycle management, technical modification implementation, pruning.
* Sales Monitoring & Product vitality. ;
Sylvania Lighting International - St Etienne 42
- Chef de Produits Europe
1997 - 2000
Mission : Assurer les lancements de gammes de produits pour l’éclairage intérieur industriel et tertiaire.
Restructuration des gammes majeures de l’usine de Saint Etienne. (Plafonniers : 200 000 unités/an, Encastrés : 300 000 unités/an, Etanches : 1 million d’unités/an…)
* Analyse des données interne et externe, veille concurrentielle et marché.
* Définir la « Roadmap » produits par marchés et les cahiers des charges fonctionnels des produits en collaboration avec les filiales de ventes, les usines du groupe et/ou les sous-traitants en France ou à l’étranger (Europe).
* Analyser le cycle de vie, assurer la maintenance des produits, établir le « pricing ».
* Gérer les coûts, suivre les plannings et valider la conformité des spécifications initialement définies tout au long du projet.
* Définir et réaliser les outils de promotion et de communication avec les filiales de ventes : plaquettes, «product profile», catalogue…
* Monter des formations pour les équipes dans les filiales de vente.
* Analyser les ventes, conseiller les filiales sur les solutions produits : «benchmark », données techniques, essais sur sites, accompagnement chez les clients.
Sfere - Chassieu 69
- Assistante Marketing Produit
1992 - 1997
Création de poste - Mesures industrielles
* Charger de la mise en oeuvre des cahiers des charges avec les équipes en interne, du suivi des phases de développements jusqu’àu lancement des produits :
* Création des outils de communication FR/AN : plaquettes, mailing postaux, publicités, création de stand, notices de montages ...
=> Suivi des fournisseurs et management d'un collaborateur
* Charger des présentations/formations des nouveaux produits en clientèle, sur les salons professionnels et auprès du réseau de distribution France.
=>Démarrage des études au C.N.A.M en 1993 pour l'obtention d'un DESS en marketing (cours du soir).
Stage chez un Concurrent en 1991 en région Lyonnaise dans la mesure industrielle : CORECI (Compagnie de régulation et de contrôle industriel-69)
Société Française d'Etudes et Réalisations
- Product Manager Junior
1991 - 1996
Electroniques » - Chassieu (69)
Instrumentation Training & assignment in this company managed in parallel.
*Languages:
