Raphaelle RECHAGNEUX

*GESTION DE PROJETS (stage gate)

*MARKETING PRODUITS B2B

*COMMUNICATION OPERATIONNELLE B2B

*ECLAIRAGE INDOOR/OUTDOOR (Philips Lighting / Sylvania Havells) - MESURES PHYSIQUES (Lennox / groupe Arcom)



EXPERIENCES : Un de mes rôles principaux a été d'être d'une part l'interface entre le(s) centre(s) de compétence industriel et les sites de production des gammes de produits techniques et d'autre part de former et d'animer à l'aide des outils marketing appropriés les filiales de ventes et les clients en France et à l'étranger.



Ma MOTIVATION a toujours été stimulée au travers les échanges entre les métiers dans une entreprise et la relation proche avec l’équipe terrain qui a besoin d’être épaulée pour réussir efficacement ses missions.



Mon EXPERTISE se situe à la fois dans les "PROCESS "de développement produits et le marketing industriel opérationnel (B2B) en équipe.



L'ensemble de mon parcours m'a permis de développer des capacités stratégiques, une vision transversale des enjeux du marketing et une bonne expérience dans la formation et la GESTION DE PROJETS.



Analyser, concevoir, gérer, former et fidéliser sont des facteurs forts de motivation pour moi.







Mes compétences :

Product Group Manager

Management de projets

Lancement de produits

Eclairage LED

Outils d'aide à la vente

Mix marketing

Management d'équipe

Industrie en général

Pricing Strategique

Force de vente

Portefeuilles produits

Recrutement

Gestion de projets

Design graphique

Marketing

competition analysis

implementation of the product & market strategy

Assembly Plants

tender, technical product support

technical product support

technical modification implementation

sales analysis

internal development

benchmarking

Responsible for the Marketing department

R&D

Product life cycle management

Product development process management

Operational marketing department management

New Business Development

Instrumentation Training

DIALux

Cold Storage

Building Automation

Adobe Photoshop