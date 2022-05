As project manager, I have an extensive experience in quotation, budget followup, planning, monitoring, and closing a variety of projects. I am highly organized and self-motivated.



I thrive in high-pressure environments and work to tight deadlines. My goal is to continue learning and developing my expertise in project management.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

3G

Télécommunications

Communication

Budgeting

LTE

4G