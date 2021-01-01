Rashad FAKHOURY

The World Bank
- Assistant Facilities Manager
Washington
2009 - maintenant
o Reporting to the International Facilities Manager
o Developing RFPs for cleaning, maintenance, security and landscaping
o Managing onsite contractors (maintenance, cleaning, security and landscaping)
o Elaborating the strategy to implement a Computer Aided Facilities Management software
o Providing follow up on singed contracts and ensuring all SLA’s and KPI’s are met
o Identifying internal customers needs
o Responsible for space planning and services charge back with internal clients
o Implementing greening initiatives to reduce energy consumption
o Assisting the project manager on capital budget projects: replacing the BMS, UPS, generator, and other reconfiguration projects
o Building budget forecasting
o Managing and tracking the furniture inventory