Rashad FAKHOURY

Washington

  • The World Bank - Assistant Facilities Manager

    Washington 2009 - maintenant o Reporting to the International Facilities Manager
    o Developing RFPs for cleaning, maintenance, security and landscaping
    o Managing onsite contractors (maintenance, cleaning, security and landscaping)
    o Elaborating the strategy to implement a Computer Aided Facilities Management software
    o Providing follow up on singed contracts and ensuring all SLA’s and KPI’s are met
    o Identifying internal customers needs
    o Responsible for space planning and services charge back with internal clients
    o Implementing greening initiatives to reduce energy consumption
    o Assisting the project manager on capital budget projects: replacing the BMS, UPS, generator, and other reconfiguration projects
    o Building budget forecasting
    o Managing and tracking the furniture inventory

  • Sama Dubai - Real Estate Partnership Coordinator

    2007 - 2008 o Responsible for industry relationship building, partnership and networking
    o Providing appropriate follow-up on all signed/contracted businesses

  • Taglogic RFID - R&D Engineer

    2007 - 2007 o Communicating with customers to understand their needs and their concerns
    o Site surveying for RFID systems deployment
    o Developing and troubleshooting electronics circuits to control RFID systems

