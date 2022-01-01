Menu

Ratiba GUENNEZ

HYDRA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • New generation of research - Chef de projet

    2018 - 2018

  • SOVAC - Commerciale SKODA

    2015 - 2016

  • Flowers By Saida B. - Chargè de communication et marketing

    2013 - 2014

  • Concéssionnaire Cima MOTORS - Conseillère client

    2013 - 2013

  • SOVAC - Assistante Marketing

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • INSIM (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2013 licence en communication et attaché de presse (Responsable communication)

    T.S en marketing

Réseau

