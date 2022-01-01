Retail
Ratiba GUENNEZ
Ratiba GUENNEZ
HYDRA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
New generation of research
- Chef de projet
2018 - 2018
SOVAC
- Commerciale SKODA
2015 - 2016
Flowers By Saida B.
- Chargè de communication et marketing
2013 - 2014
Concéssionnaire Cima MOTORS
- Conseillère client
2013 - 2013
SOVAC
- Assistante Marketing
2012 - 2013
Formations
INSIM (Alger)
Alger
2009 - 2013
licence en communication et attaché de presse (Responsable communication)
T.S en marketing
Réseau
Ahmed Yassine JOUT
Amina DJEHA
Bergal AMIRA
Karim AILI
Lylia SADEUK
Racha BOUAITA
Raouf TAIBI
Youcef AG
Zamoum KACI
