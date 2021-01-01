Retail
Rébecca SAINTES
Ajouter
psychologue clinicienne
Services d'aide aux justiciables
psychologue clinicienne
Charleroi
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Services d'aide aux justiciables
- Psychologue clinicienne
Autre | Charleroi
2014 - maintenant
Aide aux victimes
Centre l odyssée
- Psychologue - hypnotherapeute
2012 - 2014
Institut nouvelle hypnose
- Psychologue - Hypnothérapeute
2012 - 2014
PsyFacile asbl
- Psychologue
2011 - 2014
Psychologue et hypnothérapeute
Activité indépendante auto-entrepreneur
- Psychologue - hypnotherapeute
Toulouse
2011 - maintenant
www.rebeccasaintes.be
Police
- Psychologue
2008 - 2009
Formations
Institut De Nouvelle Hypnose Et De Psychosomatique Asbl (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2011 - 2013
Université De Mons Hainaut BELGIQUE (Mons)
Mons
2001 - 2007
Réseau
Association AFPAG - UNIVTUBE.COM
Florence PERROTIN
Isabelle LE HORGNE
Jean-François DURO
Stephanie CRISTIANO