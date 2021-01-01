Menu

Rébecca SAINTES

  • psychologue clinicienne
  • Services d'aide aux justiciables
  • psychologue clinicienne

Charleroi

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Services d'aide aux justiciables - Psychologue clinicienne

    Autre | Charleroi 2014 - maintenant Aide aux victimes

  • Centre l odyssée - Psychologue - hypnotherapeute

    2012 - 2014

  • Institut nouvelle hypnose - Psychologue - Hypnothérapeute

    2012 - 2014

  • PsyFacile asbl - Psychologue

    2011 - 2014 Psychologue et hypnothérapeute

  • Activité indépendante auto-entrepreneur - Psychologue - hypnotherapeute

    Toulouse 2011 - maintenant www.rebeccasaintes.be

  • Police - Psychologue

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • Institut De Nouvelle Hypnose Et De Psychosomatique Asbl (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2013

  • Université De Mons Hainaut BELGIQUE (Mons)

    Mons 2001 - 2007 Psychologue clinicienne

