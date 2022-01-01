Régis VAQUIÉ

- Over 17 years of experience in executive and top/middle management recruitment and HR development.

- Experienced in advising international groups and small cap companies leaders to hire managers and experts in GM, Sales / E-Business, Marketing/ Communication, Digital, HR and Finance positions.

- Senior account manager helping clients evolving in several sectors such as luxury, FMCG, retail, media / Internet, entertainment / communication, and professional services.

- A candidate centric approach with a clear objective: sustainable recruitment.

- A background experience in marketing and communications positions, both in-house and in consulting environments.





Mes compétences :

Chasse de tête

Approche directe

Recrutement

Communication

Marketing

Médias

Sport

Golf