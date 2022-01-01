Menu

Régis VAQUIÉ

Paris

En résumé

- Over 17 years of experience in executive and top/middle management recruitment and HR development.
- Experienced in advising international groups and small cap companies leaders to hire managers and experts in GM, Sales / E-Business, Marketing/ Communication, Digital, HR and Finance positions.
- Senior account manager helping clients evolving in several sectors such as luxury, FMCG, retail, media / Internet, entertainment / communication, and professional services.
- A candidate centric approach with a clear objective: sustainable recruitment.
- A background experience in marketing and communications positions, both in-house and in consulting environments.


Mes compétences :
Chasse de tête
Approche directe
Recrutement
Communication
Marketing
Médias
Sport
Golf

Entreprises

  • ONE&ONLY - Co-gérant / co-fondateur (middle/top management search)

    Paris 2006 - 2013 Cabinet de recrutement de cadres dirigeants et managers experts.

  • Rarebird - Dirigeant - Fondateur (middle/top management search)

    Paris 2006 - maintenant

  • Spencer Stuart Paris - Senior Consultant (executive search)

    2000 - 2006

  • Michael Page International - Executive Manager, practice "Media / Communication / Internet"

    1997 - 2000 Responsable et créateur de la division Communication & Médias / Internet.

  • Tilder Associates - Equity Partner / COO

    1992 - 1997

Formations

