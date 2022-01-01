René GAUTHIER

-
MediaKind
- Director of R&D Center
Production | Rennes
2019 - 2022
-
Ericsson
- Director of Engineering
Production | Rennes
2016 - 2019
-
Envivio
- Director of Engineering
Production | Rennes
2012 - 2016
The position is responsible for:
• Driving the R&D activity
• Managing the team leaders, and ensuring the coordination between the teams
• Managing the overall development roadmap and resource plan
• Ensuring that the right competences are present in the R&D teams
• Driving Engineering processes and quality
• Coaching, training and personal development of the team leaders and engineers in their teams
• Maintaining good relationships with adjacent teams, notably Product Management and Operations
• Reporting on project development, resource management and budget to the executive team
• Coordinating on product priorities with the marketing team
• Supporting production team based in the US
• Managing third party products
• Providing Level 3 support to match customer’s SLAs
• Supporting engineering support to customer demos when required
-
Technicolor
- WW Shared Services R&D Director
Production | Rennes
2010 - 2011
for the Set Top Box BU, in the Digital Delivery Group. While pursuing the initial objectives of the previous organization regarding Harmonization and Synergy, I have been asked to focus on Optimization:
- setting up an organization of teams based on different world-wide competency centers devoted to project’s support for a better efficiency and accountability:
- VALIDATION (Doc reviews, Requirements fit, Tests / Test automation…)
- QUALIFICATION & CERTIFICATION (EMC & Safety, DOCSIS, Dolby, HDMI, …)
- SOFTWARE & TOOLS SUPPORT (Software Configuration Management, Code checking, Test
Automation, …)
- HARDWARE & TOOLS SUPPORT (Prototype , Doc, ECAD, Materials,...)
- INDUSTRIALIZATION TOOLS SUPPORT (Industrial Test, IT & Security, After Sales tools )
- increasing the productivity and deliverable quality by reinforcing good practices: software branching policy, code reviews, test automation, unify test strategy for industrialization.
- adjusting headcount to business needs.
- contributing actively to externalisation of software activities in India
-
THOMSON (Beijing R&D China - Rennes R&D France)
- World Wide Quality & Project Office and Shared Services Manager
Production | Pékin (Chine)
2008 - 2010
Coordination of the 3 QPO and Shared Services departments located in Rennes, Indianapolis and Beijing (all together around 140 people) for the Set Top Box R&D, .
My mission was declined in 3 directions:
Harmonization: sharing same processes, methods and tools among the 3 R&D centres
Synergy: promoting within the 3 QPO and Shared Services departments the sharing of knowledge and expertise related to their domains of activities (especially in term of qualification and certification follow-up of Set-Top-Boxes)
Optimization: better using allocated resources, and saving costs
Process institutionalization for R&D activities (Quality Assurance, CMM, CMMI) is in the scope of this mission.
As R&D Department Manager I was directly managing the QPO and Shared Services group and the System Validation team (75 persons) located in Beijing.
I participated to the Beijing R&D center development:
- hiring engineers and managers,
- supporting their career development,
- coordinating investments for the different laboratories.
-
THOMSON (Beijing R&D)
- R&D Department Manager
Production | Pékin (Chine)
2006 - 2008
Product Development Support Group Manager.
In charge of the department development in hiring engineers and managers, supporting their career development, and supervising investments for the different laboratories.
Handling the group for delivering projects of set-top boxes development for digital TV market.
Establishing and developing communication channels with other entities in a multi-site development context.
Working on productivity improvement, supporting introduction of new tools, promoting methods and process institutionalization (CMM)
-
THOMSON (Beijing R&D)
- R&D Lab Manager
Production | Pékin (Chine)
2005 - 2006
Core Development Group Manager in Beijing, responsible for hardware, software, configuration management and validation activities related to set-top boxes development.
-
THOMSON R&D, Rennes, France
- Technology Advisor
Production | Pékin (Chine)
2004 - 2005
I've done numerous missions in Beijing (CHINA) to ease the R&D laboratory set-up, and for starting the set-top boxes development activity
-
THOMSON R&D, Rennes, France
- Activity Manager
Production | Rennes
1999 - 2004
Activity Manager in the Broadband Access Product division;
I was in charge of the direct management of a group of software engineers developing applications and user interface.
-
THOMSON R&D, Rennes, France
- Software Project Manager
Production | Rennes
1997 - 1999
I was doing project management for the software development of set-top boxes (customer: "TPS" French satellite operator)
-
THOMSON R&D, Rennes, France
- R&D engineer
Production | Rennes
1996 - 1997
As an R&D engineer in the Research and Innovation Centre; I was participating to research projects in the user interface and interactivity area for digital TV.
-
ELAPS
- Software Engineer
Autre | Bordeaux (33000)
1993 - 1995
I was taking part in software developments in computer graphics and user interfaces domains.
-
Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Morbihan
- Manager of the computer science department
Autre | Lorient (56100)
1988 - 1992
Manager of the computer science department of the Continuous Education Institute
-
Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Morbihan , Lorient, France
- Engineering consultant
Autre | Lorient (56100)
1986 - 1988
I was conducting automation and production engineering studies for small and medium-size businesses
-
Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mulhouse, Mulhouse, France
- Trainer
Autre | Mulhouse (68100)
1984 - 1986
Trainer for the Continuous Education service of the Chamber of Commerce; I was dispensing courses in energetic, robotic and automatic devices.