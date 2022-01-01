Menu

Reza KACI

LONDRES

En résumé

A pro-active individual with extensive experience of market making and portfolio management across financial markets. A team player who performs well under pressure and who is able to achieve strong returns in a competitive environment. Mathematically strong with excellent quantitative and language skills, and solid knowledge and experiences in programming spreadsheets.
My mathematic and financial backgrounds as well as my knowledge’s of pricing models development, and program creation helped me to develop a very good understanding of each different market, and various areas of trading such as: currencies, indices, commodities, equities.

Mes compétences :
Trader

Entreprises

  • City Index (London) - Derivatives Trader

    2003 - maintenant • Manage a book of positions (CFDs) on various currencies, commodities, metals, fixed income and stock indices. Last year that book generated a £40M profit.
    • Generated P&L from our activities in market making (70% of the P&L), execution (20%) and proprietary trading (10%).
    • Responsible for profit & loss for my region of speciality – trusted to manage the 3-persons trading team in the absence of the Trading Head.
    • Design hedging strategies for positions based on overall market exposure, market conditions and client profile.
    • Required to demonstrate 100% accuracy and time-critical judgment, and developed familiarity with trading practices, pricing and market analysis.
    • Make decisions regarding pricing, orders and new markets in order that the sales trader’s team coordinate with clients.
    • Responsible for order flow, trade management and best execution with orders.
    • Dealing with High Net Worth clients for special trades.

  • IFX Markets (London) - Internet Dealer

    2002 - 2003 • Responsible for monitoring pricing systems, checking Internet quotes and executing orders.
    • Developed expertise in VBA and PowerPlus to build spreadsheets for pricing models, margins, snapshots etc, which saved 5 hours in daily administrative time.
    • Played a key role in all pre-launch marketing activities for the Swiss market as a result of my strong linguistic skills and understanding of Swiss investors.
    • Sharpened my ability to analyse large volumes of complex information, and to produce succinct recommendations based on hard data.

  • IFX Limited (London) - Derivatives Sales Dealer

    2001 - 2002 • Sell deals to clients in various markets including Currencies, Commodities, Metals, Indices, Stock, Options, Interest Rates and Bonds.
    • Learned how to really sell trading ideas to clients – using persistence, genuine insight and input from traders and the research team.
    • Although working under constant time-pressure, I developed a reputation for being meticulous and precise, with excellent communication skills.

  • CCF HSBC (Paris) - Trainee

    1999 - 1999 • Traineeship in Structured Finance and Debt Capital Markets, where I worked in the Trading room and produced technical data sheets for traders.
    • Developed a pricing programme for a newly issued bond linked to EONIA, using forwards and crystallisation methods to calculate the coupon.

  • LABORATORY F.A.S.T, CNRS (Orsay) - Trainee

    1998 - 1998 • Research Internship – I conducted extensive analysis into thermosolubal convection in porous material, and validated and optimised mathematical models
    • Required to analyse highly technical and specialised scientific literature, and to interpret and present complex data accurately and succinctly.

  • 151 REGIMENT D'INFANTERIE (Verdun) - Caporal

    1997 - 1996 • National Military Service as a Corporal in Infantry and Marksman in a tank.
    • As leader of a 10-soldier squad, I learned how to get great results from diverse characters in physically and mentally demanding situations.

  • HOTEL MARCADET PLAISANCE (Paris) - Manager

    1995 - 1996 • Manager of a busy hotel in Paris – I led a 7-person team to provide a high-level of customer care, and built and maintained strong relationships with guests.
    • Analysed the existing business systems and made key suggestions for improvement, which increased efficiency by approximately 25%.

Formations

