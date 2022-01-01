Reza Karim BENTALEB

Current position :
Poultry Business Unit Manager - Intrtropical Africa
CEVA SANTE ANIMALE
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS
1992 – 2014 (22 ans)
• New operational approaches in vet Intertropical market: Merchandising, shelving, street marketing
• Co- author of “journal intime d’une mouche Tse Tse” with the CIRAD (French & English version).
• Fist CEVA camel market analysis (strategy, offer, business plan).
• Evaluation of the poultry vaccines Cold Chain for CEVA GROUP, leading to critical findings wich permit to implement new procedures.
• Produced a Study on the poultry vaccination materials which led CEVA SANTE ANIMALE to adopte a strategy linked to specific vaccines.
• Launch of the first CEVA poutry vaccines in Algéria (50% marketshare in broiler year 2).
• Ovine strategy for Maghreb area.
• Marketing study of an associated product (parasiticide & clostridial vaccine) in Maghreb.
• 2001- Multimedia technology : Produced the first Algerian veterinary CD ROM currently used as a source of reference by Vets.
• Algeria hydatidosis epidemiology study (the only existing epidemiology study).
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Communication
Volailles
Ruminant
Trypanosomose
Marketing
vaccins volailles