Menu

Reza Karim BENTALEB

LIBOURNE

En résumé

Current position :
Poultry Business Unit Manager - Intrtropical Africa
CEVA SANTE ANIMALE


MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS

1992 – 2014 (22 ans)

• New operational approaches in vet Intertropical market: Merchandising, shelving, street marketing
• Co- author of “journal intime d’une mouche Tse Tse” with the CIRAD (French & English version).
• Fist CEVA camel market analysis (strategy, offer, business plan).
• Evaluation of the poultry vaccines Cold Chain for CEVA GROUP, leading to critical findings wich permit to implement new procedures.
• Produced a Study on the poultry vaccination materials which led CEVA SANTE ANIMALE to adopte a strategy linked to specific vaccines.
• Launch of the first CEVA poutry vaccines in Algéria (50% marketshare in broiler year 2).
• Ovine strategy for Maghreb area.
• Marketing study of an associated product (parasiticide & clostridial vaccine) in Maghreb.
• 2001- Multimedia technology : Produced the first Algerian veterinary CD ROM currently used as a source of reference by Vets.
• Algeria hydatidosis epidemiology study (the only existing epidemiology study).

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Communication
Volailles
Ruminant
Trypanosomose
Marketing
vaccins volailles

Entreprises

  • Ceva Santé animale - Poultry Business Unit Manager - Intertropical Africa

    2014 - maintenant

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Marketing & technical Manager Intertropical Africa

    2008 - 2013 Marketing & Technical Manager Intertropical Africa
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

     Operational marketing plan
     Sales operational supports
     Set up a new strategy for ruminant and poultry range.
     Products management process
     Packaging creation
     Animation of scientific & technical field conferences (Tryps, ECF, Poultry)
     Animation of training for local teams & clients.
     Media plan
     www.ceva-africa.com

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Ruminants marketing & technical Manager Intertropical Africa

    2007 - 2008 Ruminants marketing & technical Manager Intertropical Africa
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

    janvier 2007 – janvier 2008 (1 an 1 mois)

     Operational marketing plan
     Operational support for sales team
     Set up a new strategy for ruminant range in Intertropical area especially trypanocides products (VERIBEN, VERIBEN B12 LA, VERIDIUM)
     Lauch of the new acaricide products (VECTOCID, CYPERTRAZ, TICKTRAZ)
     Animation of scientific & technical field conferences
     Animation of training for local teams & clients

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Ruminants Technical & marketing manager - Africa

    2005 - 2005 Ruminants Technical & marketing manager - Africa
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

    janvier 2005 – décembre 2005 (1 an)

    • Technical assistance (2004 : ovine reproduction range, abortive diseases vaccines).
    • Market analysis.
    • Sales analysis .
    • Ovine action plan.
     Generate product technical data (2004 : 1 internal parasiticide).
     Create product corporate communication standads & brochures (2004 : 1 internal parasiticide).
     Coordination & animation of ruminants work group ( brainstorming, strategy & action plans).

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Ruminants Technical & marketing manager - Africa

    2005 - 2005 Ruminants Technical & marketing manager - Africa
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

    janvier 2005 – décembre 2005 (1 an)

    • Technical assistance (2004 : ovine reproduction range, abortive diseases vaccines).
    • Market analysis.
    • Sales analysis .
    • Ovine action plan.
     Generate product technical data (2004 : 1 internal parasiticide).
     Create product corporate communication standads & brochures (2004 : 1 internal parasiticide).
     Coordination & animation of ruminants work group ( brainstorming, strategy & action plans).

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - International Marketing Poultry Vaccines Manager - Biological business unit

    2002 - 2005 International Marketing Poultry Vaccines Manager
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE – Biological business unit

    mars 2002 – janvier 2005 (2 ans 11 mois)

    • Development of Poultry marketing strategy (Gumboro, in ovo vaccines, coryza, newcastle, live bivalents vaccines...) to address the African, Latin American, Asian, Central European, and middle Eastern markets.
    • Market analysis (namely the pullet, gumboro, newcastle, & coryza markets).
    • Regional product launching ( 2002 : day old chic newcastle vaccine, 2003 : in ovo gumboro vaccine, inactivated coryza vaccine).
     Generate product corporate communication standads & brochures (for the previous products).
    • Providing in house training for technical & marketing managers (2003 : pullet management).
    • Responsible for Handle specific files (new live vaccines packaging, cold chain assesment, vaccination tools & materials).
    • Creating poultry promotional tools (posters, vaccinations materials).
    • International media planning (world poultry, hatchery parctice, international poultry, afrique agriculture...).

  • CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Algeria technical & commercial representative

    1999 - 2002 Algeria technical & commercial representative
    CEVA SANTE ANIMALE

    janvier 1999 – février 2002 (3 ans 2 mois)

    • Technical support.
    • CEVA vaccines launch (2001).
    • Carrying out Field trials .
    • Gumboro survey (VVIBD).
    • Provision of ruminants technical support : parasiticides, enterotoxemia, anti infective.
    • Dealing with all the complex technical queries and customer complaints.
    • Expanding customer base, promoting product range and validating new leads.

  • Veterinary department - Ministery of Agriculture - ALGERIA - Head of the Food health department

    1996 - 1998 Head of the Food health department
    Veterinary department - Ministery of Agriculture

    avril 1996 – décembre 1998 (2 ans 9 mois)

    • Algeria hydatidosis epidemiology study (the only existing study) : Maghreb veterinarian congress 1998.
    • National slaughteries organisation.
    • Legal texts for food health control.
    • Microbiology criteria for food health control.

  • Ministry of Defence - ALGERIA - Officer in charge of food control

    1994 - 1996 Officer in charge of food control
    Military service - Ministry of Defence

    avril 1994 – mars 1996 (2 ans)

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire D’Alford – Paris (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 CES - Certificate of avian pathology, Poultry Science,

    Poultry

  • CEGOS (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 2007 Certifié Marketeur par CEGOS,

    Celle ci est la plus importante : diplômante avec mémoire à l'issu (cas en rapport avec mon entreprise)
    D'autres formations marketing annexes ne sont pas cités :
    l'issu
    Autres formations :
    - Soutien marketing aux forces de ventes
    - marketing général...

  • ENMV / ENV/ INSTM (Alger)

    Alger 1987 - 1992 DMV - docteur en medecine vétérinaire

Réseau