Rhouma HAYTHEM

Software Engineer,ENIT 2010

My final year project is entitled Continuous Integration. Carrying out this project has improved my communication skills, my leadership skills and my ability to lead and supervise subordinates effectively. I have also learned how to run a project from the planning stage to its completion and I have improved ability to work under pressure and ability to work in a team environment.

My working experience at IP-Tech improved my leadership skills, communication skills, ability to work in a team environment and my abiltity to work under pressure. I have fluent spoken and written English.