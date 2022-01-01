Menu

Rhouma HAYTHEM

TUNIS

En résumé

Software Engineer,ENIT 2010
My final year project is entitled Continuous Integration. Carrying out this project has improved my communication skills, my leadership skills and my ability to lead and supervise subordinates effectively. I have also learned how to run a project from the planning stage to its completion and I have improved ability to work under pressure and ability to work in a team environment.
My working experience at IP-Tech improved my leadership skills, communication skills, ability to work in a team environment and my abiltity to work under pressure. I have fluent spoken and written English.

Entreprises

  • HR Access Solutions - Software Engineer

    2010 - maintenant

  • ENIT - Software Engineer

    Tarbes 2010 - maintenant *Langages: J2EE, J2ME, C/C++, Vhdl
    *Process modeling: UML.
    *Server: Tomcat, IIS, Jboss, Hudson, Cruise Control, Apache Cotinuum, Luntbuild.
    *Versioning Management: SVN
    *TP-System / Middleware: XML.
    *IDE and Tools: Visual Studio .NET (2008 and 2010), Apache Installation, Eclipse, Pear for PHP, Borland Turbo C, Matlab.
    *Project Graduation:Continuous Integration for C++, Java, C# and PHP projects, Software Configuration Management, Version Control, build processes, tool integration, Automation, scripting, , SCM, Software Configuration Management, Version Control, build processes, tool integration, Automation

Formations

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010 Télécommunications

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis ENIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010 Ingénieur en Télécommunication

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Tunis - IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2007 Institut préparatoire aux études d'ingénieurs de Tunis

  • Institue Préparatoire Aux Etudes Scientifiques Et Techniques IPEST (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2003 - 2006

  • Lycée Carthage Présidence (Carthage)

    Carthage 1999 - 2003

