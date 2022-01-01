Menu

Riad BENBADIS

ALGER

En résumé

Looking for new challenge

Mes compétences :
Macros & Tableaux croisés dynamique
PMTD-People Management & Talent Development
High Risk Activity
Sustainable development & CSR
Basic Project Management
Transactional Analysis - Leadership Training

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Project Quality and Safety Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Document Control Manager

    2012 - 2014 Coordination documentary project activity with different entities.
    Manage a team of "document controller "
    Management of post - project files;
    Planning and structuring of the document flow between AMO and the MOE ;

  • ALSTOM - Deputy manager Document control

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2012 Training and coordination of the team of "document controller ";
    Establishing procedures for the management and organization of documents internally ( between entities ) and external (consultant and construction ) ;
    Optimization and the development of individual and collective skills ;
    Coordination with the project management, studies, and the client’s project supervision and execution.

  • Alstom - Document controller at ALSTOM & DCMS Lead

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2012 Management and monitoring of technical documentation project TRAM Algeria.
    Integration of documents; monitoring and maintaining the real time accessibility of these records.
    Referencing , archiving , classification and formatting documents;
    Train new users GED " Advitium ";
    Responsible " Key User" Advitium manager and restrictions ;
    Management of internal and external access Advitium GED together with Admin in France.

  • Imagine Partners - Customer Advisor

    Talence 2009 - 2010 Prospecting and telesales.
    Management of "unfinished" for CDISCOUNT customer sales.
    Contribute to the training of new recruits.

  • Imagine Partners - CALL CENTER SUPERVISOR

    Talence 2008 - 2009 Lead and train a team of call center agents (establish schedules, assist in problem solving)
    Define and implement procedures for monitoring and control of the service rendered.
    Analyze and report statistics to the hierarchy and clients.
    Plan, rationalize and analyze the work of his team.
    Establish reporting tools (statistics on the number of calls, call type, the average time to resolve incidents.

  • Imagine partners - Cash recovery

    2008 - 2008 Telephone reminders.
    Proposals and establishing new deadlines.
    Reconcile the individual circumstances of each customer to find them with an acceptable repayment.

  • DUFRY at International Airport Houari Boumediene - Sales agent

    2006 - 2007
    Improve service for the well being of clients ;
    Ensure goods availability ;
    Proper disposal of products; promotions and follow highlight.
    Goods reception ;
    Inventory management.

Formations

  • ENSSMAL: Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Sciences De La Mer Et De L'Aménagement Du Littoral (Alger)

    Alger 2000 - 2005 Ingénieur

Réseau