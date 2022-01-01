Riad BENBADIS

Mes compétences :
Macros & Tableaux croisés dynamique
PMTD-People Management & Talent Development
High Risk Activity
Sustainable development & CSR
Basic Project Management
Transactional Analysis - Leadership Training
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Project Quality and Safety Manager
2014 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Document Control Manager
2012 - 2014Coordination documentary project activity with different entities.
Manage a team of "document controller "
Management of post - project files;
Planning and structuring of the document flow between AMO and the MOE ;
ALSTOM
- Deputy manager Document control
Saint Ouen2012 - 2012Training and coordination of the team of "document controller ";
Establishing procedures for the management and organization of documents internally ( between entities ) and external (consultant and construction ) ;
Optimization and the development of individual and collective skills ;
Coordination with the project management, studies, and the client’s project supervision and execution.
Alstom
- Document controller at ALSTOM & DCMS Lead
Saint Ouen2010 - 2012 Management and monitoring of technical documentation project TRAM Algeria.
Integration of documents; monitoring and maintaining the real time accessibility of these records.
Referencing , archiving , classification and formatting documents;
Train new users GED " Advitium ";
Responsible " Key User" Advitium manager and restrictions ;
Management of internal and external access Advitium GED together with Admin in France.
Imagine Partners
- Customer Advisor
Talence2009 - 2010 Prospecting and telesales.
Management of "unfinished" for CDISCOUNT customer sales.
Contribute to the training of new recruits.
Imagine Partners
- CALL CENTER SUPERVISOR
Talence2008 - 2009 Lead and train a team of call center agents (establish schedules, assist in problem solving)
Define and implement procedures for monitoring and control of the service rendered.
Analyze and report statistics to the hierarchy and clients.
Plan, rationalize and analyze the work of his team.
Establish reporting tools (statistics on the number of calls, call type, the average time to resolve incidents.
Imagine partners
- Cash recovery
2008 - 2008 Telephone reminders.
Proposals and establishing new deadlines.
Reconcile the individual circumstances of each customer to find them with an acceptable repayment.
DUFRY at International Airport Houari Boumediene
- Sales agent
2006 - 2007
Improve service for the well being of clients ;
Ensure goods availability ;
Proper disposal of products; promotions and follow highlight.
Goods reception ;
Inventory management.
Formations
ENSSMAL: Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Sciences De La Mer Et De L'Aménagement Du Littoral (Alger)