Riad ZERROUKI

Fields of expertise



• Project Expediting Coordinator (Offshore and Onshore Projects): Management of contracts (up to 100 millions dollars by contract) that impose during their execution continuous technical change and according constraints, i.e. : to be the focal point responsible for the whole execution of the contract, and in parallel, work with other disciplines (Engineering, Inspection and Transit).



• Permanent Gauge Production Management (Oil and gas Tools): Managing orders in continuous growth linked to record of sites demands.



• Spare Parts Project Management: Transformation of calls for tender into Contracts of Power Plant Spare parts, and management of both disciplines (Tendering and Contract Execution).



• Logistics: Management of the supply-chain including inventory, warehousing, handling and packaging.



• Company director: Responsible for setting up and increase of turnover and profit.



Mes compétences :

Travail en équipe

Travail en mode projet

Microsoft office

Informatique

SAP