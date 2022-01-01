Menu

Riad ZERROUKI

COLOMBES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Fields of expertise

• Project Expediting Coordinator (Offshore and Onshore Projects): Management of contracts (up to 100 millions dollars by contract) that impose during their execution continuous technical change and according constraints, i.e. : to be the focal point responsible for the whole execution of the contract, and in parallel, work with other disciplines (Engineering, Inspection and Transit).

• Permanent Gauge Production Management (Oil and gas Tools): Managing orders in continuous growth linked to record of sites demands.

• Spare Parts Project Management: Transformation of calls for tender into Contracts of Power Plant Spare parts, and management of both disciplines (Tendering and Contract Execution).

• Logistics: Management of the supply-chain including inventory, warehousing, handling and packaging.

• Company director: Responsible for setting up and increase of turnover and profit.

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Travail en mode projet
Microsoft office
Informatique
SAP

Entreprises

  • SAIPEM S.A. – Montigny le Bretonneux (78), France - Purchase Order Coordinator - Project Expediter

    2006 - maintenant In charge of managing Purchase Orders (pipes, equipments, packages …), from signature to final delivery (material and documentation), imposing continuous technical variations during execution of contracts.
    Tasks:
    • Organization of kick-off meetings and progress meetings with Vendors
    • Monitoring of all contractual terms (optimizing vendor activity, setting-up recovery/acceleration plans…)
    • Controlling issuance of technical documentation (Engineering - Inspection) control of Expediting and Transport documents.
    • Control of sub-orders including contractual aspects.
    • Organization of Expediting and Technical meetings at vendor’s premises (including sub-suppliers)
    • Installation Aids campaign: managing of short delivery time purchase orders (Urgent needs)
    • Interface between other disciplines: (logistics, accounting) and reporting to Project Management
    • Team management (5 persons dedicated to projects)

    Project:
    AKPO (TOTAL - NIGERIA), (Sept 06 to Feb 08)
    UTBS (SONATRACH - ALGERIA), (March 08 to Sept 09)
    KIZOMBA SATELLITES (ESSO - ANGOLA) (on-going)

    Main suppliers / equipments:
    TENARIS & NOKSEL STEEL PIPE (pipes) - SOCOTHERM & EUPEC FRANCE (coating), KOREA HEAT EXCHANGER, DELAUNAY, ATLAS COPCO COMRESSEURS, KROHNE OIL & GAS, ONDEO INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS/SUEZ, GROUPE SNEF (equipments and packages)...

  • SCHLUMBERGER. – Clamart (92), France - TOOLS PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

    2004 - 2006 Management of “Permanent Gauge” production, starting from procurement to final test and delivery, being responsible for:
    • Managing orders from various Clients and Projects (Oilfield)
    • Sourcing and procurement of parts, assembling and tests, issuance of final documentation
    • Team management (9 persons dedicated to production)

    Main projects: AKPO, DALIA, etc…

  • ALSTOM POWER – La Courneuve (93), France - SPARE-PARTS MANAGER

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2002 - 2004 Managing spare-parts supply for steam turbine power plants (projects of 500 k€):
    • Elaboration of technical and financial offers responding to RFQs called by Nuclear Power Plants located in foreign countries.
    • Execution of contracts awarded, from engineering to procurement
    • Delivery of material and related technical documentation
    • Cost management and invoicing follow-up
    • Team management (5 persons dedicated)

  • SCHLUMBERGER. – Clamart (92), France - LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

    2001 - 2002 Supply-chain coordinator (multi-projects):
    • Liaising between suppliers, production centers, storage warehouse, shipment platforms and oilfield platforms.

  • ENHYD – Alger, Algeria - TECHNICAL RESEARCH ENGINEER

    2000 - 2001 Elaboration of a survey and design for the purification of a sewage network.

  • REFLETS D’ORIENT – Paris (75), France - COMPANY DIRECTOR

    1995 - 2000 Set-up and development of an import/export company:
    • Creation and development of customer and supplier’s database
    • Increase of revenues and annual turnovers
    • Implementation and development of channels of distribution (supermarkets)
    • General administration (3 employees)

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 1992 - 1995 Postgraduate Certificate (DEA) in Fluid Mechanics

    Studies interrupted for reason of new business start-up.

  • ENSEEIHT (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1991 - 1992 Mécanique des Fluides

    Diplôme d'Etudes Approfondies obtenu en Septembre 1992.

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger ENP (Alger)

    Alger 1986 - 1991 Engineer

    Hydraulic Engineer – Majoring in Maritime works

