Riadh KHALFALLAH

Having a successful education in computer engineering with a PHD diploma, I have developed a rich ICT know-how and an excellent sense of professionalism and responsibility. I have successfully achieved a number of projects and became well quoted to manage very important IT projects.



At MEDSOFT, I conducted several important software development and IT integration projects from beginning to end with success. I also defined project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior managers.



My know-how encloses three major axes:

• Project Management (CMMI-DEV 1.2 Version),

• Budget Proposals and Management,

• Risk Management,

• Change Management,

• IT Projects Quality Management (ISO 9001, 2000 Version),

• Software Engineering,

• ICT Solutions Integration.



Mes compétences :

Management

Informatique

Oracle

SQL

Gestion de projet