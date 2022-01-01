Riahi ABOUERRAHIM

A PRA/PSA Engineer with 10 years’ experience in Nuclear Industry for clients such as EDF and IRSN.

My experience covers the participation in the development many reliability models for different systems in a NPP, also I participated in the development of PSA Level 1/Level2 and internal hazard, and I contributed actively to the development of safety assessments for the PWR NPP.



Mes compétences :

Strong probability background applicable to nuclea

Expertise using Microsoft Office tools (Word, Powe

Experience in use of risk analysis software such a

Coach engineers to perform probabilistic safety as