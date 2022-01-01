Rianne SCHAAP

Currently I'm working at global company The Gap Partnership in Dusseldorf, where I have recently exchanged my Client Management responsibilities for a talent acquisition role. In this role I carry responsibility for the acquisition of all personnel across the European mainland in all organisational levels.



More recently I have worked across the global teams to implement a consistent use of CRM systems, as well as liaising with the global offices on marketing and business development. My focus is to optimise processes irrespective of region.



Previously, I have worked in Business development and Client Management role where I've been able to see our new markets grow and flourish. Prior to this, I gained experience as a Business Development Executive for Africa with Platinum Integrations in London. During the final stint of my International Business and Management studies, I worked with Internet Agency Virtual Affairs during a period of 6 months where I completed a dissertation. I obtained my diploma cum laude/with first honours in 2013.



At heart, I'm a fanatic at discovering new countries, cultures and languages and my objective is to never stop learning, and at the same time never stop passing my knowledge on to others.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office

SAP

Prezi

Joomla

Recrutement

Coaching

Recrutement cadres

Management

Sales Force