Ricardo VITA

Paris

En résumé

I never ask myself "when am I going to finish?" I'd rather ask "how can I get better?"


I am an international recruitment consultant / head-hunter at Robert Walters. Robert Walters is one of the world's leading specialist professional recruitment consultancies operating across five continents

Let's take Africa and its Portuguese speaking countries for example. Do you have an interest in this booming part of Africa? Angola? Mozambique?... Then I'd be more than glad to see how we can work together! In fact, I am a specialist of this market. I recruit individuals from middle to top management roles on all Robert Walters' specialities, whether locally or internationally.

My specialist experience and knowledge also allows me to consult on salaries, market trends, relocation packages, residential property information and lifestyle benefits.

To discuss potential opportunties, please feel free to call me directly on +33 (0) 140 67 03 28 / Mobile: +33 6 98 23 21 63 or alternatively you can email me at ricardo.vita@robertwalters.com

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Marketing
Communication
International
Recrutement
Coaching
Accompagnement
Microsoft
Londres
Vente
Direction générale
Finance
Afrique
Management
Formation

Entreprises

  • Robert Walters - International Recruitment Consultant / Head-hunter

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • A. Enterprise - Directeur Développement

    2009 - 2011 Société de Conseil en développement et gestion d’affaires visant
    des marchés africains.

  • Reed Midem - Business Developer

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2008 - 2009 Mipim Asia 2008 (Hong Kong, Tokyo) : le Marché International des Professionnels de l’Immobilier en Asie du Pacifique

    - Gestion du développement des ventes : Prospection et gestion des grands comptes
    Pour la zone Amérique du Nord, le Middle East, la Russie, l’Europe
    Négociation et conclusion de contrats, et Gestion de la relation client
    Promotion du salon sur les évènements concurrents
    Elaboration des outils de communication dédiés aux cibles et participation aux missions spécifiques

  • East West Communications (Washington DC) - Apporteur d'affaires

    2007 - 2008 - Représentation exclusive des produits et services de EWC et ses filiales pour la zone Afrique lusophone (ex:Angola)
    - Interface auprès du gouvernement et des représentants du secteur privé : business contributor

  • INF (Paris) - Ingénieur d'affaires

    2006 - 2007 Société de Conseil en nouvelles technologies: Ingénieur d’Affaires
    - Prospection et détection de projets, négociation et conclusion de contrat et gestion et fidélisation de clients dans le secteur de l’informatique et des nouvelles technologies.
    - Conseils en gestion de compétences professionnelles, en recrutement et en formation auprès des SSII

  • Microsoft - Commercial Grands Comptes

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2006 Microsoft en partenariat avec Computacenter. Paris:
    - Analyse de la conformité et régularisation des licences Microsoft
    - Proposition de la Software Assurance Microsoft

    Résultat: Mission réalisée

  • Bain and Company (London) - Business Researcher

    2005 - 2005 Business researcher
    - Conduite et réalisation d’études des marchés dans le secteur de la construction industrielle de l’espace francophone européen et du Royaume-Uni

    Résultat: Mission réalisée

  • Alcatel CIT - Export Sales Manager

    2004 - 2005 Export Sales Manager, rattaché au Directeur Commercial Export de la zone Afrique, Moyen-Orient et Sous-continent indien, Mobile Communication Group (MCG) / Transmission par Faisceaux Hertziens (WTD)

    - Préparation, soumission et négociation des appels d’offres internationaux d’opérateurs fixes en collaboration avec les services techniques, fiscaux, juridiques et financiers
    - Elaboration d’une base de données de suivi commercial des offres et contrats sur la zone en mettant l’accent sur de nombreux indicateurs du marché des Faisceaux Hertziens (prix, produits, compétition…)

Formations

Réseau