I never ask myself "when am I going to finish?" I'd rather ask "how can I get better?"
I am an international recruitment consultant / head-hunter at Robert Walters. Robert Walters is one of the world's leading specialist professional recruitment consultancies operating across five continents
Let's take Africa and its Portuguese speaking countries for example. Do you have an interest in this booming part of Africa? Angola? Mozambique?... Then I'd be more than glad to see how we can work together! In fact, I am a specialist of this market. I recruit individuals from middle to top management roles on all Robert Walters' specialities, whether locally or internationally.
My specialist experience and knowledge also allows me to consult on salaries, market trends, relocation packages, residential property information and lifestyle benefits.
To discuss potential opportunties, please feel free to call me directly on +33 (0) 140 67 03 28 / Mobile: +33 6 98 23 21 63 or alternatively you can email me at ricardo.vita@robertwalters.com
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Marketing
Communication
International
Recrutement
Coaching
Accompagnement
Microsoft
Londres
Vente
Direction générale
Finance
Afrique
Management
Formation