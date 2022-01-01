Menu

Riccardo BUA

Issy les Moulineaux

- Broad knowledge, experience[+18Y] of customer interaction and collaboration, operations mgmt, Outsourcing contract ,products/services and strategy plan, service delivery team.
- Analytical skills to lead Vision transformation in day ops with key metrics systems in a start up mode with shared responsibilities and daily challenges within a large global company.

- End to end Infrastructure services delivered: built(Hire and recruit),marketed(SKUs,Service Definition, Sales Proposal),sold(Quote, Negotiate, SOWs),operated(CRM,EBCs/QBRs),improved /innovated(analysis,lean,skill gaps),billed(Budget) a Global service brand and financial model across theaters(USA-CAN-LATAM-EMEAR-APT) YoY growth of 70% and a pipeline for growth( Large infrastructure SP Enterprise projects).

- Managed a Global CCIE team in multiple timezones and cultures with an inclusive environment(diversity) and ISO compliance( Standardization).

- Broad range of tech expertise. Credibility and interpersonal skills to work with client staff at all levels. In-depths experience of support, business, operations, marketing, sales and finance in a multi-tasking mode: daily ICT Project, Program Process Management up to C Level engagement.

- Proposed solution design,implementation,support expertise in a consulting/operational environment: front-end strategy, planning to supporting through implementation, operations and optimization, translating the Sales, marketing plans to a technical design.
- Used to high pressure with SLAs(escalations).
- Acquired and shared technical, industry, Cisco architectural perspective with customers, partners and matrix teams in public events, leveraging and/or creating best practices(public speaker).

Specialties:
UC,UCC, IPCC,Collaboration,Cisco,Microsoft(OS, SQL),Software, Cloud(SAAS, XAAS, HCS), Strategy, People(Team, Coach, Mentor),Project(PMI,PMP,PGMP, Agile),Processes(ITIL,DMAIC, Lean),Vendor,Partner,Voice,Application,Big Data,Network, Datacenters ,Leading edge technologies.

Mes compétences :
Callcenter
Cisco
DMAIC
HTTP
IP Telephony
Linkedin
MCSE
PMI
PMP
Search
Support
Telephony
VoIP
Agile
Strategy
UNIX
Team Management
Staff Development and Training
Solution design
Operations & Escalations
Risk Management
Project Management
Portfolio Administration
Services
Business models
Testing
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marketing
Management Buyout
Innovation Management
ITIL
Bigdata
Data Analysis
Cost management
Contract Negotiation
Competitive Analysis
Change Management
Cloud
Business Strategy Consulting
Business Development
Contact Center

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Duty Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2013 - maintenant * Serving as a point of escalation for the management and resolution of critical outages, business impacting scenarios(licensing, logistics, team coordination, customer escalation, service level requirements, etc.)
    * Owner of the management, communication strategy, contingency plan for incidents that impact Global Operational Support
    * Providing feedback to the organization about recurring, systemic or critical issues and leading the business continuity events
    * Providing executive level status updates throughout the lifecycle of an outage
    * Daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly data reporting analytics
    * Providing procedural and task training to internal stakeholders and teams and acting as an escalation expert to provide support on a global basis

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - EMEA Special Assignments Project Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - 2011 CISCO SYSTEMS(Cisco), EMEA Special Assignments Project Manager(I-Count) (
    Volunteering 12 months Part time rotational program(HR PMO) on defining Process/tools needed for employees to participate in cross-functional projects(career development / volunteering)

    * Handling the project plan, the processes definition, supporting the program manager in the planning, designing and executing phase
    * Defined a new framework for rotational opportunities in two different tracks(innovation & MBO), awarded by European General Manager as 2011 best in class HR project that lead to the creation of a widely adopted tool(Stretch Assignments)

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Acting Technical Support Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - 2010 * Managed a team of 9 engineers, started discussion for 3 contract renewals, 3 new customers prospected, reviewed the possibility for different new service offering and business models for some of our critical accounts with other Services groups(discussions around value creation, pricing, positioning and cloud delivery models)
    * Investigated the possibility of an OEM support agreement with an external partner/vendor and the commercial implications(cobranding)
    * Participated in several Request for Information/Request for proposals(tender support offers) with different service groups(cloud and managed services offering)

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Competitive Intelligence Financial Analyst

    Issy les Moulineaux 2009 - 2010 Leadership Development Part time rotational program(High Potential nomination)

    * Reviewing companies as potential M&A Targets in the Collaboration space(special focus on Software as a Service)
    * Market research and competitive intelligence provider for the services business dev group
    * Strategy assistance to the practices group Advanced Services Vice President and updates to the overall Advanced Services Leader(future COO)

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Technical Team Leader

    Issy les Moulineaux 2009 - maintenant * Supporting Top Fortune 500 on their mission critical Contact Center Solution
    * Account Management, Customer Executive Quarterly updates(QBRs) or Executive Business Center(EBCs) at C Level
    * Supervising a team of 15 engineers Worldwide and quoting/pricing their service contract renewals.
    * Global Technical Escalation member, change agent

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Senior Voice IPCC Engineer

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2009 * Supporting Top Fortune 500 critical IPCC deployment on their Contact Center Technologies
    * Solutions Operation Support group. Acting as a Worldwide SME on Contact Center Technologies (design and implementation scenarios).
    * Rewarded for the support in deploying and troubleshooting the largest Cisco Voice Portal migration with over a 100 US stores migrated from a SS7 network to a true IP Telephony solution in a couple of months(Sears).

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - Senior High Touch Technical Engineer

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2008 Solution support Technical Engineer for the Call Center Environment of Sprint/Nextel, Cable and Wireless, Comcast, Cox and Verizon IT. Part of the global partner/sales escalation design support team(TS-SXN/PDI) providing design assistance and consultancy services to a large base of certified partners and sales teams on Voice & Contact Center Solutions. Working as a technical escalation point in a matrix environment connected in a multinational team to the sales, marketing and customer services organisation.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - Technical Team Lead

    Issy les Moulineaux 2002 - 2007 Team lead responsabilities for a seven engineers team, achieved operational excellence in all the KPI. Mentored, coached and provided technical escalations to peers, worked with other matrixed organisations as a SME

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Assistance Center Team Lead

    Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - 2007 * Managing a 8 engineer team supporting eleven thousands customer installations worldwide(multitasking)
    * Quality management processes, team readiness to support new products/solutions(ISO coordinator and group coach/mentor to new hires)
    * Interviewer for over 100 candidates (job profiling/selection, career days, talent scout)
    * Crisis Manager: Excellent pressure handling in situations where downtime is measured in terms of service level agreements and money lost. ;
    * Coach - Trainer mentored the new joiners to the team and provided engineering short talks

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - Customer Support Engineer

    Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - 2002 Started the local Contact Center TAC Support Group in Brussels in 2000 following Cisco acquisition of Geotel. Focal Engineer for TIM/BT/Energis/AT&T Unisource and CWC I moved quickly and got promoted to a senior role. Worked on biggest and newest solution in the ICM/IPCC Arena providing assistance to customer and detailed reports to Engineering and Product Manarketing on possible software improvements.

  • TEOREMA ENGINEERING - System Integrator & Consultant

    1999 - 2000 * Newsmaster for Microsoft in beta testing Windows2000 Professional and Server Edition(Q&A, technical support and Marketing activities with Microsoft brand) ;
    * Network & System Engineer

  • E-TREE - Web Master & CGI Programmer

    1999 - 1999 * Programming CGI(Perl) & ASP ;
    * Administered a web farm based on Sun(Unix)/Microsoft web technologies and services

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2015 - maintenant Executive MBA

    FT Rank #1 Worldwide Executive Education 2014
    Curriculum:Fundamentals of Leadership & Leadership in Context, Financial Accounting, Marketing, Managerial Economics, Corporate Finance, Operations Management, Information Systems, Business Strategy, Corporate Strategy, Strategy Implementation, Business Performance Management, Strategic HR Management, Business Environment
    Major:Differentiation & Inno

  • University Of Udine (Gorizia)

    Gorizia 2010 - 2012 Marketing - PR

    Working towards a Marketing Degree

    RPOL

  • Stanford University (Stanford)

    Stanford 2008 - 2011 Project Management Certification

    Completed the SCPM track, got the Master on advanced Project Management

    Leadership for Strategic Execution
    The Strategic PMO: Projects to Enterprise
    Converting Strategy Into Action
    Managing Without Authority
    Leading Effective Teams
    Mastering the Project Portfolio

  • The George Washington University GWU SBPM (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 2004 - 2007 Master in Project Management

    ESI-PMI track

  • ENAIP (Grugliasco)

    Grugliasco 1998 - 1999 IT, Network Administration and Operating Systems

  • Unindustria Formazione (Treviso)

    Treviso 1997 - 1998 Web mastering, web comunication & Networking

  • Liceo Classico Francesco Petrarca (Trieste)

    Trieste 1984 - 1989 Human Sciences

