Riccardo BUA

- Broad knowledge, experience[+18Y] of customer interaction and collaboration, operations mgmt, Outsourcing contract ,products/services and strategy plan, service delivery team.

- Analytical skills to lead Vision transformation in day ops with key metrics systems in a start up mode with shared responsibilities and daily challenges within a large global company.



- End to end Infrastructure services delivered: built(Hire and recruit),marketed(SKUs,Service Definition, Sales Proposal),sold(Quote, Negotiate, SOWs),operated(CRM,EBCs/QBRs),improved /innovated(analysis,lean,skill gaps),billed(Budget) a Global service brand and financial model across theaters(USA-CAN-LATAM-EMEAR-APT) YoY growth of 70% and a pipeline for growth( Large infrastructure SP Enterprise projects).



- Managed a Global CCIE team in multiple timezones and cultures with an inclusive environment(diversity) and ISO compliance( Standardization).



- Broad range of tech expertise. Credibility and interpersonal skills to work with client staff at all levels. In-depths experience of support, business, operations, marketing, sales and finance in a multi-tasking mode: daily ICT Project, Program Process Management up to C Level engagement.



- Proposed solution design,implementation,support expertise in a consulting/operational environment: front-end strategy, planning to supporting through implementation, operations and optimization, translating the Sales, marketing plans to a technical design.

- Used to high pressure with SLAs(escalations).

- Acquired and shared technical, industry, Cisco architectural perspective with customers, partners and matrix teams in public events, leveraging and/or creating best practices(public speaker).



Specialties:

UC,UCC, IPCC,Collaboration,Cisco,Microsoft(OS, SQL),Software, Cloud(SAAS, XAAS, HCS), Strategy, People(Team, Coach, Mentor),Project(PMI,PMP,PGMP, Agile),Processes(ITIL,DMAIC, Lean),Vendor,Partner,Voice,Application,Big Data,Network, Datacenters ,Leading edge technologies.



Mes compétences :

Callcenter

Cisco

DMAIC

HTTP

IP Telephony

Linkedin

MCSE

PMI

PMP

Search

Support

Telephony

VoIP

Agile

Strategy

UNIX

Team Management

Staff Development and Training

Solution design

Operations & Escalations

Risk Management

Project Management

Portfolio Administration

Services

Business models

Testing

Mergers & Acquisitions

Marketing

Management Buyout

Innovation Management

ITIL

Bigdata

Data Analysis

Cost management

Contract Negotiation

Competitive Analysis

Change Management

Cloud

Business Strategy Consulting

Business Development

Contact Center