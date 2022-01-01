Ricciardi GIUSEPPE

-
Myanmar Business Chamber of Luxembourg
- Legal Counsel
2014 - maintenant
Involved in a cross border IT and commercial project for Myanmar business chamber of Luxembourg with the Luxembourg law firm ``Just Lex''.
Advising on legal aspects into the project finalized to support the activity of the Chamber creating a web platform for B2B business, better connection or outsourcing activities between companies in different countries and standard forming activities for employees in different countries.
Fox International Channels
- Legal Counsel & Business Affairs - TEMPORARY Greece, Turkey and Balkans area
Paris
2014 - 2014
Law Support “Media international contest” with focus on southern Mediterranean areas, so across: Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Malta, Israel, Bulgaria and Balkans area (Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia) verifying, drafting, advising in commercial, contracts and media law matters, (licensing, production, distribution, satellite broadcasting, marketing law matters, IP, Trademark legal issues), paying attention to European Directives and Regulation, considering Marketing and promotional activities and consumer rights too (family – children protection).
Italian Trade Commission of Mumbai (India), Italian Consulate of Mumbai
- Freelance Lawyer
2013 - 2013
Professional activity as Lawyer supporting Italian companies in cross border law matters between Europe - India, in Courts in coordination with Indian Advocates, but in the same time also in Commercial and Relation with Authorities.
EDS now HP
- Outside Legal Counsel
2007 - 2012
Law support on Commercial, Outsourcing-Technology-IT, Relation with Authorities and Justice Courts, with capability to manage complex issue and produce results, managing in functional way a team too, having accurate legal advices to managers and staff and producing reports.
Drafting, Reviewing contracts and supporting management/negotiation - involved in important deal (H3G and TIM/Telecommunication, Banca di Roma and BNL/Bank, Ministero della Pubblica Istruzione and MIUR Public Government contracts, ALITALIA/ Aviation, Norwegian Navy-Elmer and Marconi/army radar systems ).
Verifying Agreements in relation to competition law, checking EU and US Regulation, Antitrust activities and company policies, monitoring the right standards and excluding anticompetitive conducts or abusive behaviour.
in autonomously way in Court (Civil, Commercial, Labour law) Verifying, Managing, Representing the company in Courts for Litigation, Pre-litigation, Arbitration and Dispute Resolution.
In Relation with Authorities as Member at ``Monitoring Committee at Italian Ministry of Economy'' concerning ``Tecnosistemi'' an important Telecommunication and IT Italian bankruptcy proceeding. Member of ``Labour Arbitration EDS Committee''.
CSC
- Lawyer
MONTAUBAN
2007 - 2008
Cross Border (2014) Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Malta, Israel, Bulgaria and Balkans(Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia) Media law support. Cross Border India ( 2008 - 2013) Supporting Italian citizens and companies before in Court and in cross border law matters and Contracts, Relations with Indian Authorities. Counselling in projects (media/e-learning). Cross Border Italy, France, Spain (2001- 2002) implementing the American SW Contracts into Code law System, Dispute Resolution, Credit Collection. Cross Border Greece (2001-2004) in Relation with Greek Authorities and monitoring Greek Lawyers in cost and activity. Cross Border UK (1993-1995 and 2011- 2013) in international private law .
EDS
- Legal Counsel
2000 - 2007
Law support to an important EDS public contract with ``Ministry of Education'' in coordination with business unit.
Involved in standardization of American SW contracts into code law system (Italy, France, Spain)
Optimizing compliance and policies into EMEA countries, included Data Protection.
Operating in Dispute Resolution, So in case of difficulty or critical law matters (example the resolution of contract between EDS, Elmer radar system, Marconi Group and Norway Navy).
Cambareri G & C. S.p.A.
- Lawyer
1998 - 2000
(Italian important construction company in Gas and Water pipes) qualification SNAM - ITALGAS,
Managing Litigation in construction law matters/public use Contracts, Labour law, Credit Collection.
Providing legal services and supporting in public contracts.
Monitoring European Regulatory/legal standard on worksite.