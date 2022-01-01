Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Richard Achi ACHI
Ajouter
Richard Achi ACHI
ABIDJAN-YOPOUGON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Grande distribution
Sérieuse
Entreprises
CDCI
- ASSISTANT ADMINISTRATIF
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Municipal (Abidjan(Yopougon))
Abidjan(Yopougon)
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Ascena KOUAME
Benedicte AHOLIA
Dambo THOMAS
Herve Leonce VASSOU
Justin Stanislas SÉHI
Kouassi N'DJORE
Leontine KOUAKOU
Syft SENEGAL
W3h BUSINESS CENTER