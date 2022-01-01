Menu

Richard BERTHIER

Dynamic senior leader in project execution and operations management with more than 30 years of experience at the forefront of major multibillion-dollar initiatives to drive development for global companies in the oil and gas industry. Proven success at the head of major international projects, with a history of delivering both greenfield projects and upgrades / expansions. Adept at liaising with stakeholders and cross-cultural international teams to advance key project milestones and deliver on-time and within budget. Strong talent for negotiating bids and tenders. Skilled at establishing and maintaining process efficiency.

Mes compétences :
Management
MEGA

Entreprises

  • LUKOIL OVERSEAS - Directeur de la division support aux projets et pool management

    hamburg 2007 - maintenant Misen place IPMS et LPMP (Integrated Management System et LUKOIL Project Management Process)
    Gestion des equipes projets (350+)
    Prestations d'assistances aux projets et expertise

  • Technip - Directeur de Projets

    Paris 1988 - 2007 Recruited into a targeted role to bring strategic direction and oversight to major bids and build projects. Liaised with board-level stakeholders in client organizations within a number of industries. Directed execution of international projects valued up to $10 billion.

    Key Projects:
    • Created a successful strategy for a complex $2.6 billion contract for the South Pars oilfield in Iran.
    • Delivered a cumulative portfolio of contracts valued up to $10 billion total for oil and gas companies in Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Venezuela, Malaysia, Singapore, Angola, and the UK for Chevron, Total, CTOC, ADCO, ADNOC, ZADCO, and QGPC….
    • Served as Project Director for a 300 meter long FPSO vessel with living quarters for up to 190 people, with 175 kilometres of lines and subsea cables and 71 wells.
    • Acted as Project Director for the LSTK contract for the EPCI of a subsea production system with 44 subsea wells, 100 kilometres of subsea flow lines, 80 kilometres of umbilicals, and 14 risers for a 310 meter FPSO.
    • As Project Director, led expansion of the Girassol 140-square kilometre development from 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day to 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
    • In a role as Project Director for the C5 contract, coordinated the consortium formed by TECHNIP and NPCC to manage EPCI of an 8000t production platform fabricated and pre-commissioned onshore.
    • Oversaw Jusepin field development as Project Director, leading a consortium between TECHNIP, DIT HARRIS, and INELECTRA for a fast-track EPC of pipelines, gas gathering, gas treatment and compression, oil treatment and pumping stations, with a total oil production of 30,000 BOPD and gas production of 90MMSCFD.

  • Total - Chef de projet/Directeur de projet

    COURBEVOIE 1976 - 1988 Coordinated numerous new projects and initiatives, including FPSO reengineering work in the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore, hook-up and pre-commissioning of the MCP 01 platform off Aberdeen, and hook-up and commissioning of 67 well heads for Upper Zakum, UAE. Also served as the head of the New Works Department for Handill II, Senipah, and Bekapal oil fields. Achievements include as well facilitating launch of Total Indonesia nex developments, and engineering a complex hook-up in the North Sea – involving over 1 million man-hours of work to deliver with minimal production shutdown.

Formations

