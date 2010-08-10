Richard BRAMWELL

Administrateur de Systèmes UNIX (Aix)

Etant consultant bilingue en matière sur Unix avec 15 ans d'expériences, géré des systèmes de haute disponibilité dans des environnements de petites et grandes échelles et en utilisant l’Administration de Systèmes avancés (pour IBM AIX et Sun Solaris). Mon expérience théorique et pratique d'AIX s’applique dans le monde de la virtualisation et de la micro-division «LPAR».



FORMATION

1988 : Diplôme de «Mastère en Informatique Industrielle» de CESI, Evry»

CAPES (Science & Mathématiques, Education), Université de Birmingham, Angleterre

B.Sc. - Diplôme de «Bachelor of Science (chimie)» d’Université d’Aston, Birmingham, Angleterre



COMPETENCES FONCTIONNELLES

Assistance Maîtrise d'Ouvrage : Sécurité UNIX, Administration

Assistance Maîtrise d'Œuvre : LPAR, VI/O, pSeries 5, 6, 7, installation > 55 LPARs, MCO des centaines LPARs

Niveau de sécurité : BS (expiré 22/08/2010), CTC, SC, FSA contrôlé.









Mes compétences :

Coaching

Shell scripting

AIX

C

IBM VIO

Rsync

IBM pSeries

Korn shell

Lean Six Sigma