Richard BUI

Hi,
Testing softwares, managing teams and challenging IT technologies are both my job and my passion.
Nothing is too rude because any issue has its solution and I do my best to reach the target with outstanding quality.
I'm also fond of aeronautic and everything related to it such as flight simulation. To go beyond, I build own sceneries and models with 3D tools.
Look forward to networking with you.

Richard

Mes compétences :
EAI
FSX
FS Earth Tile
FSX KML
EDI
Quality Center
Business Object XI
Tibco
Trade Express
Douane import/export
SQL
Prepar3D
X-Plane 10
Vectorial Sceneries
Sculpture
IBM Websphere
3D Modelling
Sketchup
Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Computer hardware
Squash TM
Testlink
Windows
GNU/Linux

Entreprises

  • ORBX - Scenery Developer

    2014 - maintenant Scenery build
    3D modelling
    GIS Data processing for Terrain landlcasses et Vectors
    Beta testor

  • ACIAL - Consultant Qualification

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Conseils en Tests de Qualification et d'Intégration.
    Méthodes de travail classiques et AGILE
    Maîtrise des outils de gestion de tests ( HP Quality Center, Squash TM et Teslink)
    Certification CFTL niveau Foundation

  • AIRIAL - Chef de Projet

    2009 - 2010 Pilotage équipe de recette

  • Alter Solutions - Consultant Technique

    VERSAILLES 2008 - 2009 Département de Métrologie chez Orange Business Services

  • CGI (ex-Logica ex-Unilog) - Ingénieur Analyste

    2000 - 2008

  • Marine Nationale - Unité Marine de Djibouti - Assistant de Foyer

    1999 - 2000 Gestion d'hotellerie, gestion du personnel, gestion de bar, comptabilité, maintenance informatique, organisation d'excursions touristiques à terre et en mer

  • CEA-Grenoble (France) - Assistant de laboratoire

    PARIS 1999 - 1999 Stage en laboratoire de biologie sur les catalyseurs organo-métalliques

Formations

  • CIN De Querqueville

    Querqueville 1999 - 1999 BP des ASFOY

    Gestion hôtellerie - Comptabilité - Animation culturelle

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier (St Martin D'Heres)

    St Martin D'Heres 1998 - 1999 Chimie

Réseau