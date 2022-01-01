Richard BUI

Hi,

Testing softwares, managing teams and challenging IT technologies are both my job and my passion.

Nothing is too rude because any issue has its solution and I do my best to reach the target with outstanding quality.

I'm also fond of aeronautic and everything related to it such as flight simulation. To go beyond, I build own sceneries and models with 3D tools.

Look forward to networking with you.



Richard



Mes compétences :

EAI

FSX

FS Earth Tile

FSX KML

EDI

Quality Center

Business Object XI

Tibco

Trade Express

Douane import/export

SQL

Prepar3D

X-Plane 10

Vectorial Sceneries

Sculpture

IBM Websphere

3D Modelling

Sketchup

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Computer hardware

Squash TM

Testlink

Windows

GNU/Linux