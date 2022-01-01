Richard BUI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Versailles
Hi,
Testing softwares, managing teams and challenging IT technologies are both my job and my passion.
Nothing is too rude because any issue has its solution and I do my best to reach the target with outstanding quality.
I'm also fond of aeronautic and everything related to it such as flight simulation. To go beyond, I build own sceneries and models with 3D tools.
Look forward to networking with you.
Richard
Mes compétences :
EAI
FSX
FS Earth Tile
FSX KML
EDI
Quality Center
Business Object XI
Tibco
Trade Express
Douane import/export
SQL
Prepar3D
X-Plane 10
Vectorial Sceneries
Sculpture
IBM Websphere
3D Modelling
Sketchup
Microsoft Dynamics CRM
Computer hardware
Squash TM
Testlink
Windows
GNU/Linux