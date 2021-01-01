Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Richard DEGUIN
Ajouter
Richard DEGUIN
CHALON SUR SAÔNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
intégration audiovisuelle
Entreprises
IRELEM
- Responsable Agence de Franche Comté
2015 - maintenant
IRELEM
- Chargé d'affaires
2007 - maintenant
Société MONVOISIN
- Responsable Technique
2003 - 2006
ADIA Intérim
- Responsable de Recrutement
1998 - 2003
Société MONVOISIN
- Technicien Audiovisuel
1994 - 1997
Bureau d'études EIDT
- Responsable Technique
1991 - 1994
Société AMO
- Technicien de Bureau d'études
1990 - 1991
SALOMON SKIS
- Technicien Qualité
1988 - 1990
Formations
Lycée Nicephore Niepce
Chalon Sur Saone
1981 - 1986
Réseau
Alix DOLHAIN
Daniel COISSARD
Emmanuel CORBEAU
Enrique BORGES
Eric DONTEVILLE
Freddy MONTVERNAY
Frédéric CHAPRON
Gilbert LOPEZ
Patrick GIRARD
Sébastien FRISE