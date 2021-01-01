Robinson NICOLOSO

Mes compétences :
Présentation dossiers etc
Sens des priorités
Management d'équipe
Réactivité et sens de l'initiative
Management de projet
Adaptation rapide et rigueur
Communication
Organisation du travail
Entreprises
VSL Australia Pty Ltd
- Civil Engineer
2011 - maintenantMain responsibilities:
• Ensure the high HSE standards of the company are respected at all times on projects
• Preparation of SQE documents (method statements, SQE plans, ITP, TRA)
• Budgeting/Tendering
• Design follow-up
• Site procurement
• Manager of the grouting and drilling processes
• Site coordination with main contractors and subcontractors
• Manager of piling crews, up to 25 men (rig operators, pump operators, plant operators, foremen and
supervisors), working day and night shifts
• Ensure to achieve target dates
• Production follow-up
• Use of the Jean Lutz system (drilling software monitoring the construction of piles and jet grouting columns)
• In charge of the construction for post-tensioning slabs and beams (design review, procurement, installation,
pouring, stressing/jacking and grouting)
Achievements:
• November 2011 – Present: Perth City Link Rail project in Perth (sinking of the rail lines to link the CBD of
Perth with Northbridge – construction of the foundations for the main tunnel and the new pedestrian underpass
of the train station using diaphragm walling, CFA and wash bored piling, jet grouting and permeation grouting
techniques). Post-tensioning works: construction of the tunnel roof slabs (flat tendons and multi-strand
tendons).
• October – November 2011: Project engineer on the Central Wanchai Bypass Central Interchange project in
Hong Kong (Intrafor), set up of the production follow-up and quality system, preparation of the progress and
variation claims.
• July – October 2011: Tendering and pricing of jobs in the state of Queensland and project preparation.
• April – July 2011: Airport Link project in Brisbane – heavy lifting department (installation of a tunnel under
the railway by jacking – auto-foncage technique).
Vinci Construction Grands Projets
- Tunnel Engineer - V.I.E.
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex2010 - 2011Main responsibilities:
• Maintain high quality, safety and environmental standards of the company on every site locations
• Set up of the production follow-up system on site and familiarize the personnel with it
• Site coordination with the different departments of the company involved on the project (civil, tunnel, road,
design…)
• Monitoring of subcontractors in charge of the piling and portal works (budget/cost, program, deliveries and site
coordination, meetings with stakeholders)
• Manager of the excavation of one tunnel face using mechanical technique
• Coordination with geotechnical engineering department
Achievements:
• EKPPT project – construction of the Panagopoula Tunnels (8km in total) using mechanical and drill & blast
excavation techniques.
Soletanche Bachy
- Project Civil Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison2010 - 2010Main responsibilities:
• Design Follow-up
• Site preparation: procurement, purchasing and installation
• Set up of safety measures on site
• Monitoring of subcontractors in charge of the civil works (bracing, jacking and post-tensioning)
• Manager of the drilling and jet grouting processes
• Analysis of the ground conditions to set up the drilling and grouting parameters
• Preparation of the static and dynamic load tests (trimming of piles, construction of pile caps, installation of
monitoring systems and result analysis)
• Site coordination with stakeholders
Achievements:
• Evaluation of the bearing capacity of existing piles via static and dynamic load tests. Those tests had for
objective to determine if the jet grouting technique to reinforce the foundations was an efficient solution for the
structure to support the new working load as it will be renovated. It has been a success and a large scale jet
grouting project started the next year with 540 piles to consolidate.
Solétanche Bachy
- Civil Engineer - Intern
Rueil-Malmaison2009 - 2010Main responsibilities:
• Make sure the HSE standards of the company are respected
• Site installation
• Production follow-up
• Coordination meetings with client
• Analysis of the ground conditions to set up the grouting parameters
• Organization of the drilling and grouting sequences
Achievements:
• Ground improvement and soil reinforcement projects in Paris.
• Use of LIM system (drilling software monitoring the drilling process on the rigs)
Dumez Mediterranee
- Assistant Site Engineer - Intern
2008 - 2008Main responsibilities:
• Set up of the monitoring system for truck deliveries, supply of materials to the different levels and areas of the
structure and waste disposal
• Production follow-up of the civil works (steel fixing, formworks and concreting)
• Manager of one crew of 4 to 6 labours for the installation of shoring elements and patching
• Ensure that fall protections and safety measures on site are in place and maintained
Achievements:
• Construction of the new hospital in the suburb of Sainte-Musse (civil works).
2008 - 2008Main responsibilities:
• Realization of shop drawings for the fabrication in the workshop of steel parts for mining and civil projects
(such as conveyors, scissor lifts…)
• Design of models and parts for submission to clients looking for innovative solutions
• Meetings with client to understand their needs
Achievements:
• Familiarization with Australian standards in design and fabrication
• Developed good skills in communication with stakeholders
• Use of AutoCAD Inventor