Robinson NICOLOSO

PATRAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Présentation dossiers etc
Sens des priorités
Management d'équipe
Réactivité et sens de l'initiative
Management de projet
Adaptation rapide et rigueur
Communication
Organisation du travail

Entreprises

  • VSL Australia Pty Ltd - Civil Engineer

    2011 - maintenant Main responsibilities:
    • Ensure the high HSE standards of the company are respected at all times on projects
    • Preparation of SQE documents (method statements, SQE plans, ITP, TRA)
    • Budgeting/Tendering
    • Design follow-up
    • Site procurement
    • Manager of the grouting and drilling processes
    • Site coordination with main contractors and subcontractors
    • Manager of piling crews, up to 25 men (rig operators, pump operators, plant operators, foremen and
    supervisors), working day and night shifts
    • Ensure to achieve target dates
    • Production follow-up
    • Use of the Jean Lutz system (drilling software monitoring the construction of piles and jet grouting columns)
    • In charge of the construction for post-tensioning slabs and beams (design review, procurement, installation,
    pouring, stressing/jacking and grouting)

    Achievements:
    • November 2011 – Present: Perth City Link Rail project in Perth (sinking of the rail lines to link the CBD of
    Perth with Northbridge – construction of the foundations for the main tunnel and the new pedestrian underpass
    of the train station using diaphragm walling, CFA and wash bored piling, jet grouting and permeation grouting
    techniques). Post-tensioning works: construction of the tunnel roof slabs (flat tendons and multi-strand
    tendons).
    • October – November 2011: Project engineer on the Central Wanchai Bypass Central Interchange project in
    Hong Kong (Intrafor), set up of the production follow-up and quality system, preparation of the progress and
    variation claims.
    • July – October 2011: Tendering and pricing of jobs in the state of Queensland and project preparation.
    • April – July 2011: Airport Link project in Brisbane – heavy lifting department (installation of a tunnel under
    the railway by jacking – auto-foncage technique).

  • Vinci Construction Grands Projets - Tunnel Engineer - V.I.E.

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2010 - 2011 Main responsibilities:
    • Maintain high quality, safety and environmental standards of the company on every site locations
    • Set up of the production follow-up system on site and familiarize the personnel with it
    • Site coordination with the different departments of the company involved on the project (civil, tunnel, road,
    design…)
    • Monitoring of subcontractors in charge of the piling and portal works (budget/cost, program, deliveries and site
    coordination, meetings with stakeholders)
    • Manager of the excavation of one tunnel face using mechanical technique
    • Coordination with geotechnical engineering department

    Achievements:
    • EKPPT project – construction of the Panagopoula Tunnels (8km in total) using mechanical and drill & blast
    excavation techniques.

  • Soletanche Bachy - Project Civil Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Main responsibilities:
    • Design Follow-up
    • Site preparation: procurement, purchasing and installation
    • Set up of safety measures on site
    • Monitoring of subcontractors in charge of the civil works (bracing, jacking and post-tensioning)
    • Manager of the drilling and jet grouting processes
    • Analysis of the ground conditions to set up the drilling and grouting parameters
    • Preparation of the static and dynamic load tests (trimming of piles, construction of pile caps, installation of
    monitoring systems and result analysis)
    • Site coordination with stakeholders

    Achievements:
    • Evaluation of the bearing capacity of existing piles via static and dynamic load tests. Those tests had for
    objective to determine if the jet grouting technique to reinforce the foundations was an efficient solution for the
    structure to support the new working load as it will be renovated. It has been a success and a large scale jet
    grouting project started the next year with 540 piles to consolidate.

  • Solétanche Bachy - Civil Engineer - Intern

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010 Main responsibilities:
    • Make sure the HSE standards of the company are respected
    • Site installation
    • Production follow-up
    • Coordination meetings with client
    • Analysis of the ground conditions to set up the grouting parameters
    • Organization of the drilling and grouting sequences

    Achievements:
    • Ground improvement and soil reinforcement projects in Paris.
    • Use of LIM system (drilling software monitoring the drilling process on the rigs)

  • Dumez Mediterranee - Assistant Site Engineer - Intern

    2008 - 2008 Main responsibilities:
    • Set up of the monitoring system for truck deliveries, supply of materials to the different levels and areas of the
    structure and waste disposal
    • Production follow-up of the civil works (steel fixing, formworks and concreting)
    • Manager of one crew of 4 to 6 labours for the installation of shoring elements and patching
    • Ensure that fall protections and safety measures on site are in place and maintained

    Achievements:
    • Construction of the new hospital in the suburb of Sainte-Musse (civil works).

  • Eastall Precision Engineering - Assistant Project Engineer - Intern

    2008 - 2008 Main responsibilities:
    • Realization of shop drawings for the fabrication in the workshop of steel parts for mining and civil projects
    (such as conveyors, scissor lifts…)
    • Design of models and parts for submission to clients looking for innovative solutions
    • Meetings with client to understand their needs

    Achievements:
    • Familiarization with Australian standards in design and fabrication
    • Developed good skills in communication with stakeholders
    • Use of AutoCAD Inventor

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Ales 2005 - 2010 Master's Degree

    Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering - University of New South Wales, Australia
    Study Abroad Program 02/09 to 07/09 - 1 semester in Civil Engineering

  • Lycée Jean Perrin

    Marseille 2004 - 2005

