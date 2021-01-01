Rolande ROLANDE COURTE (COURTE)

Menu

En résumé

With 20 years of experience in the IT field (including 15 years in Field, Digital, and Strategic Marketing), I have developed a keen interest in new technologies and their continuous innovations. Passionate about web marketing and digital transformation, I like to accompany the evolution of customer consumption patterns in the IT/Software Publishing sector. My determination and energy are some of my qualities that allow me to take on new challenges!

My various missions within the marketing and communication teams have enabled me to build solid skills in terms of strategic thinking and operational tools. I am eager to expand upon them and share them with teams and innovative companies.

Top skills: Field marketing | Digital marketing | Strategic marketing | Event marketing | Smart marketing
Inbound Marketing | Content creation | Supplier negotiations | International multi project management | Web writing
| English fluent (daily working language) | Management | Training marketing and sales teams | Webmastering on Drupal | Webmastering on WordPress

Entreprises

  • 4D SAS - INTERNATIONAL MARKETING SPECIALIST (EMEA)

    Marketing | LE PECQ 2013 - maintenant > Strategic Marketing
    - Lead Generation (analysis & reporting of marketing campaigns promoting new softwares, eLearning, events)
    - Lead Nurturing (marketing automation & scoring)
    - E-Learning new service: world wide setup, customer flow, launch, promotion, follow-up
    - Optimization and management of CRM (tracking & follow up) and MARKETO (segmentation, campaigns, scoring)
    - SEO optimization

    > International Field Marketing
    Leading Marketing activities accross EMEA
    Customer/Partner animation and retention (50 % 4D’s group revenue)
    - Email Campaigns: creation, delevrability optimisation, promotion, follow-up, reporting (Smart Marketing)
    - Training & Global Marketing Support: sales teams, subsidiaries (US, Japan, Australasia, Germany) and distributors (Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands)
    - Pilot and monitor tools training (CRM)
    - Contribution to the global communication plan
    - Transversal role between teams (sales, products and development)
    - Creation and animation of Webinars
    - Event organization and management: International developers conference organization (World Tour, Summit, VIP meeting...)

    > Content Marketing
    - Creation and translation of brochures, white papers, testimonials, customer stories (English, Spanish & French)
    - Corporate Digital Presence: web writing, multi lingual website mastering (creation, update) on Drupal and Wordpress, social networks, newsletter, customer testimonials, success stories

    > Management: 3 people

  • Société 4D - MARKETING FIELD & EVENT MANAGER (French market)

    Marketing | LE PECQ 2007 - 2013 - Organization of medical trade shows (HIT, MEDEC), SMCL (salon des maires) promoting Partner software applications
    - Lead Generation: purchased database for targeted emails
    - Content creation: customer testimonials and success stories

  • Société 4D - SOFTWARE PRODUCT ENGINEER

    Technique | LE PECQ 2004 - 2006 - Draft technical and functional specifications for 4D product range

  • Société 4D - ECOMMERCE SOFTWARE MANAGER

    Technique | Clichy (92110) 2001 - 2004 - Launch new software based on 4D technology

  • Société 4D - Marketing Field Manager

    Marketing | Clichy (92110) 2000 - 2001 - Organization of trade show (Apple Expo) with Agency
    - 4D version 7 launch

  • Société ECA Faros - Marketing Field Manager

    Marketing | Lannion (22300) 1999 - 2000 ECA FAROS – Driving and pilot simulators Software Publisher | Brittany
    - Launch new software driving simulator, demonstrations on tradeshow & driving school

  • Société Panzani (Groupe Danone) - Mass Retailing sector Manager

    Commercial | Rouen (76000) 1995 - 1999 Senior - Business negotiation Hypermarkets, supermarkets, Regional Purchasing Centres
    - Turnover responsibility: 7,6 M €, budget: 0,45M€
    - Achievements: Improved profitability ratios (+15% in 1997), turnover growth: +10% in 1995
    - Winner of national merchandising contest (ranked 3rd out of50 sales,1995), national by sales volume (1996) and local for resale of animations (1998-99)

  • Société William Saurin (Groupe Saint Louis) - Mass Retailing sector Manager

    Commercial | Narbonne (11100) 1994 - 1995 - Junior - Business negotiation Hypermarkets, supermarkets (South of France)
    - Trained to CEGOS sales techniques

Formations

