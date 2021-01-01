Rolande ROLANDE COURTE (COURTE)

With 20 years of experience in the IT field (including 15 years in Field, Digital, and Strategic Marketing), I have developed a keen interest in new technologies and their continuous innovations. Passionate about web marketing and digital transformation, I like to accompany the evolution of customer consumption patterns in the IT/Software Publishing sector. My determination and energy are some of my qualities that allow me to take on new challenges!



My various missions within the marketing and communication teams have enabled me to build solid skills in terms of strategic thinking and operational tools. I am eager to expand upon them and share them with teams and innovative companies.



Top skills: Field marketing | Digital marketing | Strategic marketing | Event marketing | Smart marketing

Inbound Marketing | Content creation | Supplier negotiations | International multi project management | Web writing

| English fluent (daily working language) | Management | Training marketing and sales teams | Webmastering on Drupal | Webmastering on WordPress