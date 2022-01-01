Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Romain BAGARRI
Romain BAGARRI
ENSUÈS-LA-REDONNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Management
Marketing
Vente
Entreprises
Abram Distribution
- Responsable service acier
2018 - maintenant
Intermarché
- Directeur de magasin
Vert-le-Grand
2015 - 2018
Intermarché Manosque
- Chef de rayon Frais LS
2012 - 2015
Stages VFC
2010 - 2012
Intermarché Manosque
- Employé polyvalent
2008 - 2012
Hôte de Caisse
Rayon boulangerie
Rayon Fruits & Légumes
Rayon Frais LS
Formations
Université Aix Marseille (Marseille)
Marseille
2010 - 2011
Faculté Des Sciences Du Sport (Marseille)
Marseille
2007 - 2012
DEUG STAPS, Licence STAPS, Maitrise STAPS
Lycée Les Iscles
Manosque
2005 - 2007
Baccalauréat S option Sciences de l'Ingénieur
Lycée Felix Esclangon
Manosque
2004 - 2005
Alexis CLEPIER
Emilie LOUVEAU
Eric LE-HUU-NHO
Geoffrey BONNIN
Gilchrist AGLASSA
Guillaume ANTON
Jérome NEGRO
Marc DE MONVALLIER
Patrice COQUET
