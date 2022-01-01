Menu

Romain BAGARRI

ENSUÈS-LA-REDONNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Management
Marketing
Vente

Entreprises

  • Abram Distribution - Responsable service acier

    2018 - maintenant

  • Intermarché - Directeur de magasin

    Vert-le-Grand 2015 - 2018

  • Intermarché Manosque - Chef de rayon Frais LS

    2012 - 2015

  • Stages VFC

    2010 - 2012

  • Intermarché Manosque - Employé polyvalent

    2008 - 2012 Hôte de Caisse
    Rayon boulangerie
    Rayon Fruits & Légumes
    Rayon Frais LS

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille (Marseille)

    Marseille 2010 - 2011

  • Faculté Des Sciences Du Sport (Marseille)

    Marseille 2007 - 2012 DEUG STAPS, Licence STAPS, Maitrise STAPS

  • Lycée Les Iscles

    Manosque 2005 - 2007 Baccalauréat S option Sciences de l'Ingénieur

  • Lycée Felix Esclangon

    Manosque 2004 - 2005

Réseau

