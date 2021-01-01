Romain DESAYMONS

Grâce aux mathématiques, je possède un esprit cartésien, je suis méthodique et organisé mais je reste ouvert d'esprit et curieux. Je veux être epanoui dans mon travail. J'aime le travail d'équipe même je peux aussi être indépendant. Je veux apprendre et je suis près à endosser des responsabilités.



Thanks to Mathematics I have a Cartesian mind, I am organized and methodical but I am open minded and curious. I want my job to be blossoming. I am flexibel, I like team work but I can be independant. I want to learn and I am ready to have responsabilities.



Mes compétences :

C++