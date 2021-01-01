Menu

Romain DESAYMONS

Versailles

En résumé

Grâce aux mathématiques, je possède un esprit cartésien, je suis méthodique et organisé mais je reste ouvert d'esprit et curieux. Je veux être epanoui dans mon travail. J'aime le travail d'équipe même je peux aussi être indépendant. Je veux apprendre et je suis près à endosser des responsabilités.

Thanks to Mathematics I have a Cartesian mind, I am organized and methodical but I am open minded and curious. I want my job to be blossoming. I am flexibel, I like team work but I can be independant. I want to learn and I am ready to have responsabilities.

Mes compétences :
C++

Entreprises

  • Eurodecision - Ingénieur optimisation

    Versailles 2015 - maintenant

  • National Institute of Standards and Technology - Guest Researcher

    2014 - 2015 Projet HydratiCA. L'objectif est de développer un outil de simulation et visualisation de l'hydratation du ciment. pour une meilleure compréhension du phénomène (application en milieu industriel). Je suis en charge de la partie calcul parallèle du programme de simulation ansi que l'optimisation temporelle. Le projet utilise la technologie MPI pour traitement.

    HydratiCA project. The aim is to develop a tool that simulate and visualize the early age of cement hydration to a better understanding of the
    phenomenon. I am in charge of the parallel computing part of C++ program of
    simulation. The project uses MPI technology to the parallel processing.

    Mots-clés : HydratiCA, calcul parallèle, MPI, hydratation des ciments
    Key words: HydratiCA, Parallel computation, MPI, Cement hydration

  • University of Bergen - Élève ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 Etude de différents tracer kinetic model d'estimation du taux de filtration glomérulaire (paramètre physiologique mesurant la filtration rénale). Les modèles sont basés sur des images Dynamic-Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (IRM avec produit de contrast)' Le projet fait partie du Medviz : "Une plate-forme MedVis pour l'évaluation de la fonction rénale basée sur les IRM". La comparaison se fait à l'aide d'un programme Matlab.

    A study of various compartment model for the estimation of Glomerular Filtration Rate (physiological parameter measuring kidney filtration) with Dynamic-Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (DCE-MRI) data. The project is a part of Medviz Project 6 "A MedVis platform for MRI-based assessment of kidney function".

    Mots-clés : traitement d'image medicale, Matlab
    Keywords : medical imaging, Matlab

Formations

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2013 - 2014 Master Recherche Modèles et algorithmes d’aide à la décision

  • ISIMA (Institut Supérieur D'Informatique, De Modélisation Et De Leurs Applications)

    Clermont Ferrand 2011 - 2014 Diplôme d'ingénieur informatique

    L’informatique est abordée comme un outil de calcul, de modélisation, de traitement des images et des données. Les méthodes étudiées s’appuient sur les mathématiques appliquées, la recherche opérationnelle, l’analyse de données et le calcul parallèle. Les applications traitées concernent entre autres la mécanique, la physique, l’économie, l’imagerie, les télécommunications.

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2008 - 2011 Licence de mathématiques fondamentales

    Mathématiques fondamentales. Analyse numerique, topologie, algèbre, probabilité.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :