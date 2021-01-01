Romain DORÉ

Menu

Entreprises

  • Thomson Reuters - Financial Application Specialist

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • Fermat (Moodies) - Client Services Consultant

    2007 - 2008 Work for the German Office of Fermat in Frankfurt.
    Supporting German Customers (Commerzbank and Lehman Brothers) for BII (Bale II), ALM (Asset & Liabilities Management) and GEM (Global expsoure Monitoring) Fermat Products & Projects.

  • SAS Institute - Marketing Business Analyst

    2006 - 2007 In position EMEA HQ SAS Institute, Heidelberg, Germany : Business Analyst, responsible for the promotion of SAS Software and Solutions in the EMEA Marketing Division: Creation of a Marketing BI Portal and participation in the worldwide Marketing Automation Campaign Planning Installation.

  • Business Objects (SAP) - BO XI Tester

    2005 - 2005 EMEA HQ Business Objects, Levallois, France : Intern, responsible for detection and analysis of bugs on the current version of BO products : Business Objects XI R2.

