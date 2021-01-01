Romain DORÉ

-
Thomson Reuters
- Financial Application Specialist
Paris
2008 - maintenant
-
Fermat (Moodies)
- Client Services Consultant
2007 - 2008
Work for the German Office of Fermat in Frankfurt.
Supporting German Customers (Commerzbank and Lehman Brothers) for BII (Bale II), ALM (Asset & Liabilities Management) and GEM (Global expsoure Monitoring) Fermat Products & Projects.
-
SAS Institute
- Marketing Business Analyst
2006 - 2007
In position EMEA HQ SAS Institute, Heidelberg, Germany : Business Analyst, responsible for the promotion of SAS Software and Solutions in the EMEA Marketing Division: Creation of a Marketing BI Portal and participation in the worldwide Marketing Automation Campaign Planning Installation.
-
Business Objects (SAP)
- BO XI Tester
2005 - 2005
EMEA HQ Business Objects, Levallois, France : Intern, responsible for detection and analysis of bugs on the current version of BO products : Business Objects XI R2.